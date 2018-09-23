Former Trump Aide Jason Miller Has Left CNN Amid Abortion Allegations

Miller continues to deny the allegations as former Trump aide A.J. Delgado charges that she has received no support from him for the child he fathered.

Former Trump Aide Jason Miller has left the CNN network in the wake of allegations that he induced an abortion in a woman he had impregnated. The Daily Beast reports that Miller issued a statement Saturday in which he said he had “decided to step away from his role” as a paid political commentator. Miller tweeted the announcement Saturday evening.

“I have decided to step away from my role as a Political Commentator at CNN to focus on clearing my name and fighting the false and defamatory accusations being made against me. To be clear, none of this is in any way true. That doesn’t matter however in the current court of public opinion, where fraudulent statements and a lack of factual support rule the day as long as it fits into a tweet.”

A representative for the news network confirmed his departure. Miller has denied the allegations that came to light Friday with the publication of court documents.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, details of papers filed on September 14 by A.J. Delgado with whom Miller had an extramarital affair and fathered a child were published on the internet on Friday. Delgado was also a former Trump aide. Delgado stated in the documents that Miller had another extramarital affair with an unnamed woman he met in a strip club in 2012 and that the woman became pregnant with Miller’s child. She further stated that he secretly slipped a drug that induces abortion into a smoothie the woman drank, which landed the woman in the hospital for several days with heavy bleeding and a nearly-comatose state. As he did in his Saturday tweet, Jason Miller has denied the allegations from the beginning, calling them “replete with assumptions, misstatements and fraudulent statements.”

The pro-Trump CNN pundit reportedly impregnated an unnamed woman and then secretly slipped her drugs that induced an abortion. https://t.co/Ztb7gvjDmj — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 23, 2018

A.J. Delgado previously spoke to The Atlantic about her affair with Jason Miller and called it “a really nice, sweet relationship” despite a bitter breakup and the fact that she has been left to raise their son alone. She said that she knew when they began their affair in October 2016 that Miller was married but that he told her that he and his wife were separated. She said that she was drawn to his talent on the job and called him “the best at what he does.” Delgado learned she was pregnant a couple of weeks after Election Day 2016. She said that when she told Miller the news, he told her that his wife was also pregnant. She claims that Miller asked her a couple of times to consider an abortion, a claim that Miller denies. Their relationship deteriorated in following weeks, and Miller reunited with his wife.

Delgado said that she and Miller haven’t spoken since December and that he has not provided any financial support for their child, William. Miller’s attorney issued a statement about his involvement and level of interest in the life of his son.