Jenna Jameson Celebrates Keto-Diet Weight Loss And Sobriety With Bikini Photo

Former adult-film star Jenna Jameson posted an Instagram bikini photo to celebrate three years of sobriety and her stunning 62-pound ketogenic diet weight loss.
“Today is an important day for me in my recovery. 3 years,” Jameson wrote on Instagram. “Sobriety has taught me a lot about myself, my coping mechanisms that I ignored came bubbling to the surface quickly after getting sober.”
Jenna said she’s extremely grateful for being able to kick her harrowing longtime addictions to alcohol and drugs. The mom of three also said her dramatic recent weight loss bolstered her self-confidence and made her realize that she is a lot stronger than she gave herself credit for.
As the Inquisitr previously reported, the 44-year-old mom of three recently lost 62 pounds with intermittent fasting and the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet.
From 187 Pounds To 125 Pounds
The 5-foot-7 Jenna, who topped the scales at 187 pounds during her second pregnancy, has slimmed down to a svelte 125 pounds during the past year.
Jameson said the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein keto diet accelerated her weight loss and curbed her cravings and hunger.
The keto diet has become a favorite among Hollywood beauties like Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian, as the Inquisitr has reported.
View this post on Instagram
Today is an important day for me in my recovery. 3 years. I can’t begin to explain what sobriety has brought to my life. But I will try. Yes, I’m not the intensely self centered “the world owes me something” , woman anymore. I am now the “What can I do for the world” woman. Sobriety has taught me a lot about myself, my coping mechanisms that I ignored came bubbling to the surface quickly after getting sober. That scared me. Everything I knew was wrong. Everything I believed in was hurting me, not helping. Meetings and leaning on my Sober friends like @mrs__shay made things bearable the first year. I was surviving. Sober. It was shocking at first, but now it’s my new normal. I think back to the way I used to run… run as far and as fast as I could, and I pray to God I never feel that emptiness again. My weightloss has solidified my toughness and strength, I know I am capable of beautiful things and these are the qualities I want to teach my daughter. No matter what life throws at you, you can overcome and flourish. 3 years. 3 whole years. I am grateful. Just for today. #sober #soberlife #sobriety #soberisexy #keto #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafter #ketotransformation #intermittentfasting #odaat #na #aa
The ketogenic diet has been touted for promoting rapid weight loss. Drastically reducing your carbohydrate intake forces your body to burn fat (instead of carbs) for fuel, according to obesity experts.
The keto diet also been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures in children and reverse type 2 diabetes.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s talk maintenance. This is something I know very little about, but like everything I do… I’m trusting my intuition. Since I’m at my goal weight (125) I don’t want to lose more, so I’m upping my calories from my usual #ketodiet . But LISTEN TO ME, I am not saying to myself… “it’s ok to eat garbage processed nastiness! I am sticking to yummy organic fresh foods. I’m just allowing myself room. Yesterday I ate a HUGE siracha burger with jalapeños done protein style. I ate salmon and a big Caesars salad for dinner and had my usual three eggs and cheese for breakfast. My scale is reflecting and staying put. I think a lot of us worry about details that don’t really matter, like times and exact numbers. My advice is trust your intuition and trust your body. I also allow myself a treat more often now. Once a week I get some gelato or ice cream. Guilty pleasure for sure! Let me know your thoughts on maintaining your goal weight! Love you ???? #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #keto #weightloss #intermittentfasting *for the haters that are saying I’m photoshopping, plz view my Ig story where I post video ????
In addition to keto, Jenna Jameson embraces intermittent fasting. Clinical studies show that intermittent fasting is more effective for promoting weight loss than regular, linear diets, as the Inquisitr has reported.
Under Jenna’s 16:8 intermittent fasting plan, she eats during her eight-hour eating “window” and fasts the other 16 hours of the day.
For example, if Jameson has dinner one night at 6 p.m., she won’t eat again until 10 a.m. the next day (so she’s fasting for 16 hours).
View this post on Instagram
Let’s talk about the health benefits I’ve noticed since I’ve lost 63 pounds. Oddly enough I feel stronger, maybe because I’m not lugging around so much weight… but I thought I’d be weaker. I was wrong. Next, my ankles no longer hurt. I literally thought I needed to go to a podiatrist because it hurt to step down ????. I now don’t have heart palpitations. At my heaviest (187 not pregnant) my heart would race… it scared the hell out of me. I no longer have headaches which is such a huge bonus (I suffered from migraines). #intermittentfasting has upped my mental sharpness even more. I think what I’m getting at is that I’m running like a well oiled machine. What benefits have you noticed in your body now that your #keto ? Assuming you are ???? #ketodiet #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketoweightloss #bodyafterbaby #mentalhealth #bodytransformation #bodypositive
In addition to boosting weight loss, health experts say intermittent fasting prevents disease and slows down aging. By giving your digestive tract a daily break for 12 hours or more, you drastically curb the inflammation caused by constant food digestion.
Digestion causes inflammation, according to the medical journal Critical Care. Inflammation fuels weight gain, aging, and many diseases, including diabetes and cancer.
Health experts say the American habit of eating around the clock is partly responsible for our alarming epidemic of obesity and chronic disease.
View this post on Instagram
Ugh. I almost chickened out on posting this before image of me. This is me at my heaviest, probably around 187 maybe more. More than likely more. I asked my hubby to shoot a elbow up pic for a pro breastfeeding pic for IG. I don’t even know what to say, other than I’m so sorry to my body. Moving on. Let’s talk what a day of eating looks like for me on the 1 day I don’t practice #intermittentfasting I wake up with Batel around 7 am. I immediately chug 1-2 cups of coffee (regular instant) with a scoop of coconut oil and a splash of sugar free creamer (can’t stop won’t stop) In about an hour I make 3 scrambled eggs with mushrooms and a handful of Mexican mixed shredded cheese. I cut an avocado and take half. I then put Batel down for her nap at noon and work on my poshmark until she wakes at 2:30-3:00. I’m STARVING by then so I throw a ribeye steak in my cast iron skillet and grill it with purple onions and garlic. I serve it over kale. I don’t get enormously hungry for dinner so I usually bake a small fillet of fish (I love sea bass). That’s it! I get so many requests on what I eat so I may make this a weekly deal to help y’all with your #ketodiet ♥️ keep me updated on your progress, it makes me happy to hear your wins! Oh and can we just talk about my abs peeping through? ???? #beforeandafterweightloss #bodytransformation #healthylifestyle #sober #bodypositive #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #fitmom #healthylifestyle #keto #ketotransformation #beforeandafter
“I can now vouch for intermittent fasting,” Jenna wrote on a recent Instagram post. “I haven’t weighed this little for over 4 years.”