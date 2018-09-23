Jenna Jameson Celebrates Keto-Diet Weight Loss And Sobriety With Bikini Photo

"My weight loss has solidified my toughness and strength."

Former adult-film star Jenna Jameson posted an Instagram bikini photo to celebrate three years of sobriety and her stunning 62-pound ketogenic diet weight loss.

“Today is an important day for me in my recovery. 3 years,” Jameson wrote on Instagram. “Sobriety has taught me a lot about myself, my coping mechanisms that I ignored came bubbling to the surface quickly after getting sober.”

Jenna said she’s extremely grateful for being able to kick her harrowing longtime addictions to alcohol and drugs. The mom of three also said her dramatic recent weight loss bolstered her self-confidence and made her realize that she is a lot stronger than she gave herself credit for.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the 44-year-old mom of three recently lost 62 pounds with intermittent fasting and the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet.

From 187 Pounds To 125 Pounds

The 5-foot-7 Jenna, who topped the scales at 187 pounds during her second pregnancy, has slimmed down to a svelte 125 pounds during the past year.

Jameson said the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein keto diet accelerated her weight loss and curbed her cravings and hunger.

The keto diet has become a favorite among Hollywood beauties like Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian, as the Inquisitr has reported.

The ketogenic diet has been touted for promoting rapid weight loss. Drastically reducing your carbohydrate intake forces your body to burn fat (instead of carbs) for fuel, according to obesity experts.

The keto diet also been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures in children and reverse type 2 diabetes.

In addition to keto, Jenna Jameson embraces intermittent fasting. Clinical studies show that intermittent fasting is more effective for promoting weight loss than regular, linear diets, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Under Jenna’s 16:8 intermittent fasting plan, she eats during her eight-hour eating “window” and fasts the other 16 hours of the day.

For example, if Jameson has dinner one night at 6 p.m., she won’t eat again until 10 a.m. the next day (so she’s fasting for 16 hours).

In addition to boosting weight loss, health experts say intermittent fasting prevents disease and slows down aging. By giving your digestive tract a daily break for 12 hours or more, you drastically curb the inflammation caused by constant food digestion.

Digestion causes inflammation, according to the medical journal Critical Care. Inflammation fuels weight gain, aging, and many diseases, including diabetes and cancer.

Health experts say the American habit of eating around the clock is partly responsible for our alarming epidemic of obesity and chronic disease.

“I can now vouch for intermittent fasting,” Jenna wrote on a recent Instagram post. “I haven’t weighed this little for over 4 years.”