Shauna Sexton Wins A Drinking Game As Boyfriend Ben Affleck Continues To Battle Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, has been criticized by many people for her drinking habits as her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, seeks treatment for alcohol addiction. After all, her Playboy interview says that her go-to drink is “Whiskey all day. Bourbon, for sure. I like whiskey and soda, which makes some people cringe, but I like it.”

Even so, she clapped back at the haters weeks ago, stating that “Never drank around or with [Ben] for the record. I love to drink and party! Absolutely dude. Most 22 year olds do,” detailed People. Shauna also added that “Ben is a grown a** man, baby. He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22-year-old for someone’s 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is human. I am human.”

At one point, Shauna even posted a screenshot of a text exchange that made it appear as though she was pledging sobriety. And while there was some ambiguity about whether she was serious about being sober or not, it appears that she’s partying for now. At least, she’s not doing it with Ben by her side.

In an Instagram story that was published 15 hours ago on her page, Shauna and her friend Dana Darling play a game of flip cup. Of course, flip cup doesn’t require alcohol, but it looks like two glass bottles and a can that could be alcohol on the table. The word on the can says “Truly,” which reveals that they were at least using the popular spiked and sparkling water by Truly. It has a five-percent alcohol percentage, and it comes in fruity flavors like Wild Berry and Colima Lime, according to their website.

Shauna wins the match against her friend, squeals and jumps for joy in the video. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Ben Affleck is continuing his treatment in rehab for alcohol addiction.

The Playboy playmate’s partying ways is no secret, and it reportedly had Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, frustrated. She advised him to dump her “or else,” according to the Inquisitr. This piece of advice was given probably because Jen’s likely worried that Shauna could influence him negatively as he struggles with his addiction.

Meanwhile, Shauna’s been spotted driving Ben’s black SUV around Los Angeles. She’s visited him in rehab, quit her day job, and is currently enjoying a getaway at Big Bear with a couple of her friends, Jordan Pethel and Dana Darling.

While Shauna has a right to drink alcohol, party, and do whatever she wants, we’ll have to see how her drinking habits play out as she enjoys a budding romance with Affleck.