Lisa Kudrow And Courteney Cox Reunite For Dinner As ‘Friends’ Celebrates Its 24th Anniversary

Despite the sitcom's success during its 10-season run, fans shouldn't expect to see the classic TV-show make a comeback.

Twenty-four years ago, six friends, all in their 20s, gathered in a coffee shop and without even knowing it at the time, they promised their fans to deliver comedic gold for as long as they possibly could and would make good on that unspoken promise for a total of 10 years. While they each had their own names, fans came to know them in one word—Friends.

As the former NBC sitcom celebrated its 24th anniversary on Saturday, People reported that Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were spotted having a mini Friends reunion by grabbing dinner together at The Palm Restaurant in Beverly Hills a couple days prior.

Premiering on September 22, 1994, the comedy series instantly became a hit and in the span of 10 seasons, fans got to know and fell in love with Monica, played by Cox; Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston; Phoebe, played by Kudrow; Ross, played by David Schwimmer; Chandler, played by Matthew Perry; and Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc.

By the time the final episode of the hit TV-show aired on May 6, 2004, fans had witnessed the dynamic group get married, have children, and get divorced (more than once), all while remaining the tight-knit family fans had invited into their homes every Thursday night.

The last time the majority of the cast reunited was back in 2016 when they came together for a TV special honoring noted Friends director Jim Burrows. As it turns outs, the chemistry fans saw between the characters on-screen was the same even when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“We really just wanted to hang out with each other. We really just fell in love an adored each other instantly,” Aniston shared at the time.

Speaking of Aniston, she and Cox were seen grabbing dinner together on Friday night in Santa Monica, as reported by the Daily Mail. The former co-stars have maintained a close friendship to this day. The two are such great friends that Aniston was chosen to be the Godmother of Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, with whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

Sadly, despite the fact that this is the age of TV reboots, fans shouldn’t expect to see Friends make any type of comeback–ever.

“I doubt it, I really doubt it,” Schwimmer told Megyn Kelly in January of this year. “Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers,” he explained.

Kudrow previously echoed Schwimmer’s thoughts back in 2016 during an interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie.

“I don’t see [an official reunion] happening. We have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great,” Kudrow told Guthrie at the time.

While Kudrow did admit that “it would be fun” for the cast to join forces once again for a reunion, she wasn’t able to get a clear vision of what a potential reunion would look like, as the cast is no longer in their 20s.

“It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

In 2016, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman spoke to Deadline and was very straightforward in her reasoning as to why a series reunion would never be possible.

“Friends was a show about that time in your life when your friends are your family, and in a weird way, this isn’t that different. Once you start having family of your own it changes, and the show was over,” she began.

“It has a lifespan like anything else, and there’s no reason to continue doing it just because people miss the characters. Watch the old ones; there is no way we could win that. And there’s no way it would be satisfying and it’ll never happen. We’ll never do it,” she stated.

All 10 seasons of Friends are available to watch on Netflix.