Kate Middleton’s Friendship With Sophie Carter Goes Back Many Years

The connections between Kate, Sophie, and Prince William are many.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the wedding of Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs Saturday. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were members of the wedding party. The connection between Kate and Sophie is that of long-time friends with Kate trusting Sophie so much that she named her one of Charlotte’s godmothers. Theirs is a special bond that has developed and strengthened over many years.

Kate and Sophie have been spotted together on many occasions. People reported that the newlywed attended the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in May as well as Pippa Middleton’s marriage ceremony and has been present for many other royal weddings. She has even attended church with the royal family and has been seen at tennis matches with Kate. The friends have also taken multiple vacations together including a skiing trip the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took with their children earlier this year.

The connections the two friends share are many. Sophie actually grew up not far from Prince William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Letheringsett, Norfolk. She shares another connection with William as she once dated the prince’s best friend, Thomas van Straubenzee, who is also a godparent to Charlotte. The connections go on with Sophie’s brother Robert being the husband of Hannah Gillingham with whom Kate was friends in school. In fact, Robert and Hannah were married on William and Kate’s first anniversary. The royal couple took time out of their special day to attend the nuptials. There’s another godparent in this bunch. Hannah was named a godparent to William and Kate’s youngest, Prince Louis.

Another friend with whom Kate and William share multiple ties is Emilia Jardine-Paterson. PopSugar reported that Kate and Emilia have been friends since their days together at Marlborough College. When Kate and William split for a short time following a disagreement about holiday festivities, it was Emilia who tried to distract her friend from her problems by taking her to Ibiza. When the Duchess of Cambridge recently redecorated Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace, her interior designing friend lent a helping hand. As for the connection between Emilia and William, Emilia’s husband David attended Eton with the prince.

Kate also became friends with Trini Foyle at Marlborough College. Foyle, like Jardine-Paterson, helped the Duchess through her brief split with Prince William, spending a great deal of time at her side during the difficult time. Trini and Kate have been photographed together many times including once at the gardens at Kensington Palace and in attendance at the Cirque du Soleil on Kate’s birthday.