North West Makes Her Modeling Debut In Front Of Proud Mom, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, made her modeling debut at a fashion show on Saturday for L.O.L Surprise, a company that makes collectible dolls with mix and match accessories.

Based on video from Kardashian’s Instagram stories, North wore a Michael Jackson “Thriller” inspired jacket which was paired with a matching red skirt. Her look was accessorized with trendy sunglasses and black loafers, another nod to the Michael Jackson inspiration.

North gave the impression that she took her first modelling job very seriously. Her face is fashionably stern as she walks and she makes a very dramatic turn at the end of the catwalk to show off her outfit.

A subsequent video on Kim Kardashian’s stories also shows her walking hand in hand will her fellow models as they take their final walk.

Later, we see her hanging out in the grass with the other girls after a job well done.

Us Weekly reports that Kardashian was very proud of her daughter’s performance on the runway.

“Kim was cheering North’s name as she walked,” a source told Us Weekly. “[She] even hopped out of her seat and ran over to North before she walked to give her some last minute modeling tips!”

Of course, the five-year-old has lots of inspiration to draw from given that her aunt Kendall Jenner is the highest paid fashion model in the world.

Kardashian captioned the Instagram story, “North is Thrilla,” and you can hear loud cheers as West stomps the runway. According to Us, North’s outfit is a replica of one that’s worn by one of the L.O.L Surprise dolls.

In a statement after the show, Kim Kardashian revealed that her oldest daughter is obsessed with the brand and jumped at the chance to be a part of their fashion show.

“She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll,” Kardashian said.

Other children of famous people also participated in the show. US Weekly notes that Busy Phillips’ daughter Birdie also walked the runway as well as Sara Foster’s child, Valentina.

Other member of the Kardashian-West clan were also involved. Metro reports that North’s dad, Kanye West supplied music for the campaign.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t put up any photos/videos of North’s first runway modelling job just yet on her main Instagram page yet. But there’s little reason to believe that she won’t since she’s pretty open about sharing photos of her children, much like her reality TV star sisters. Perhaps the show will end up on a future episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. We’ll just have to wait and see.