Prince George & Princess Charlotte’s Wedding Appearances, They’re Becoming Little Pros

Every member of the royal family leads a busy life with even its youngest members having social obligations. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are parents to the youngest royals — Prince George (5) and Princess Charlotte (3) — who have become favorites when it comes to royal weddings. The two have shined in their roles in past weddings, and are scheduled to do so again in days to come. Here’s a look at their adorable appearances in weddings past and future.

Possibly the most anticipated wedding of 2018 took place in May when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, and while royal watchers were entranced by everything said and done by the royal couple on their special day, you can bet they were on constant lookout for Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well. As pageboy and bridesmaid for their Uncle Harry and new aunt Meghan, the pair first appeared with their mother Kate Middleton on their way to St. George’s Chapel. As reported by Express, Charlotte seemed to enjoy her role as she waved to spectators during the car ride like the royal she is but also stuck her tongue out at fans like her Uncle Harry once did while riding in the family limousine with his mother, Princess Diana.

The wedding of Harry and Meghan was not the first one in which George and Charlotte appeared, however. Their first wedding was that of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in May 2017, a private ceremony at St. Mark’s in Englefield. The outfits donned by the little prince (who was only 3-years-old at the time) and princess (2-years-old at the time) that day were white and blue and custom made by the children’s clothing brand Pepa & Company, and the two were well-behaved little royals by all accounts.

Most recently, Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as pageboy and bridesmaid at the wedding of Sophie Carter, a close friend of their mother’s, to Robert Snuggs on Saturday. Sophie is also one of Charlotte’s godparents. There were total of four pageboys and three bridesmaids. People reports that George and Charlotte arrived with their mother, who was also dressed in blue, in a decorated farmer’s truck. One person in attendance praised the little royals.