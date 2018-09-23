Dickinson is ready to make a victim impact statement about her rape.

Earlier this week, a judge in the Bill Cosby case ruled that victims who testified in the second trial would be allowed to return to give a victim’s impact statement at the comedian’s sentencing. Former supermodel Janice Dickinson is one of the women who came forward to tell her story, and so she is planning to take advantage of the opportunity and speak out about how Cosby’s actions affected her life.

RadarOnline says that Dickinson is planning on returning to the Pennsylvania courthouse to speak her truth. A source close to Dickinson says that the model still has a lot to say about her trauma at the hands of the star of the Cosby Show.

“Janice is going to Bill Cosby’s sentencing and is planning on addressing the court with a victim impact statement. The judge earlier this week ruled that Janice could speak at the sentencing as one Cosby’s prior bad act witnesses that had testified at his trial.”

When Dickinson testified at Cosby’s second trial in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, she told the jury that the aging comedian raped her in a Lake Tahoe, California hotel room. She says that she had been drugged and couldn’t move.

Dickinson says her assault took place in 1982 when Cosby was married with children to his wife Camille.

“Here’s a married man, father of five kids, on top of me. I was thinking how wrong it was. How very wrong it was.”

Dickinson, who was 27 at the time, says she felt vaginal pain but couldn’t move. When she awakened the next day, she had semen between her legs. She says she confronted the then prominent comedian and he looked at her like she “was crazy.”

“I wanted to hit him. I wanted to punch him in the face.”

Bill Cosby is due to be sentenced this week after he was found guilty in April of all counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby could be sentenced to 30 years behind bars, despite his advanced age of 81.

Cosby’s wife, Camille has fought hard to postpone his sentencing as she reportedly doesn’t believe her husband belongs behind bars. She was humiliated during the trial by having to testify about her husband’s misdeeds. During the trial, she was fighting her appearance in court.

“She’s been fighting giving a deposition, but that’s not because she wants to keep protecting Bill, it’s because it’s so humiliating.”

It’s unclear if Camille Cosby will be at her husband’s side for his sentencing.