‘Dancing With The Stars’ Team Names, First Dances Announced Ahead Of Season 27 Premiere

The celebrity ballroom competition will feature a twist on its two-night premiere.

Dancing With the Stars fans are ready for another star-studded season. The 13 new celebs, which include everyone from Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton to Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, will hit the ballroom for their two-night premiere on Monday, September 24, but for one couple, the mirrorball dreams will be short-lived. According to Entertainment Tonight, the first DWTS elimination will take place Tuesday night, with only the remaining 12 pairs moving on to week two, so it’s do or die on debut night.

Ahead of the Dancing With the Stars premiere, the team names for the couples have been revealed, as well as the first songs and dances, which are traditionally the cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa, and jive. Check out the list of team names, first dances, and songs below.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten: #TeamRenTen— Jive, “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess: #TeamBeautyAndTheGeek— Jive, “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt

Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev: #TeamBlindFaith— Foxtrot, “Rise Up” by Andra Day

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold: #TeamWaresOurMirrorBall—Cha Cha, “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe: #TeamKevanna— Foxtrot, “Do You Believe in Magic” by Aly & AJ

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson: #TeamCHECKusOUT— Quickstep, “Fish Out of Water” by Leo Soul

John Schneider & Emma Slater: #TeamSuperDuke—Foxtrot, “Good Ol’ Boys from Dukes of Hazzard” by Waylon Jennings

Juan Pablo di Pace & Cheryl Burke: #TeamChernando—Salsa, “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber: (team name TBD)—Cha Cha, “Treasure” by Bruno Mars

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson: #TeamWitlo—Cha Cha, “Free Free Free” by Pitbull feat. Theron Theron

Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy: #TeamMcVal–Quickstep, “It Don’t Mean a Thing” by Club Des Belugas

Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko: #TeamGlikki—YES” by Louisa feat. 2 Chainz

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong: (team name TBD)—Jive, “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor

Ahead of the first elimination on Dancing with the Stars, Tuesday night’s show will feature the couples once again dancing a jive, cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa or quickstep but to a different song, per Gold Derby. This is a major twist on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, as couples don’t usually do a repeat of dance style so early in the season. Still, it has not been revealed if the routines will have the same or new choreography so fans will have to tune in to see how this twist plays out.

While the Dancing With the Stars pro dancers know that their celebrity partners will be judged on their dancing abilities, a few of them had some advice for the stars ahead of the Season 27 premiere.

Jenna Johnson joked that her partner, Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, can always fall back on his good looks.

“Literally, you can mess up all of your footwork, but if you have that gorgeous, cute smile, no one’s gonna care,” Johnson told Amabile, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars will feature judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, and with any luck, a guest judge here and there. In addition, the Season 27 troupe will include DWTS veterans Artur Adamski, Hayley Erbert, Britt Stewart, Morgan Larson, and newcomer Vladislav Kvartin.

Dancing With the Stars Season 27 will premiere Monday, Sept. 24 and Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.