Rita Ora Rocks Colorful Skintight Onesie In New Photo On Instagram

Rita Ora has become known for posting sultry photos for her close to 20 million fans on Instagram and today was no different. The 27-year old singer posed in a colorful patchwork onesie in a picture she posted on Sunday. The photo was part of a series. The other photos show her on stage in front of a huge audience. Based on her caption, it looks like the outfit was a costume for a performance on MTV. Ora paired the look with braided hair and minimal makeup.

“I performed my new single “Let You Love Me” for the first time and I couldn’t believe people were already singing the words,” she wrote. “I can’t tell you what that means to me! Thank you for the best summer of my life”

In the caption, Ora also revealed that this performance would be her last for summer 2018. She also thanked her glam squad, dancers and the rest of her team for their hard work

Ora got lots of compliments for her outfit from her fans in the comments.

“That’s a cool suit,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Only Rita Ora can pull off a look like this.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported Rita Ora recently announced that she will be releasing her second album in November. The project is called Phoenix and comes six years after her 2012 debut, Ora.

That first album yielded hit songs like “R.I.P” which featured British rapper Tinie Tempah and “How We Do (Party)”

Ora has said that the songs on her second album will chronicle her evolution in the past couple of years.

“My second album will be out in November, it’s called Phoenix and I’m really excited about it. It’s just, for me, such a journey, the ups and downs of this album you’ll really feel in the record,” she said in an interview with Capital FM.

“I can’t believe it’s only my second album, I feel like it’s my 150th! I’m very proud of this record, I feel like I’m growing into a woman, I’m really proud, yeah.”

According to Capital FM, The British singer also hinted that Phoenix will include a rap collaboration. The interviewer asked her if the rapper was Eminem but she declined to confirm or deny.

Ora released a new single and video on September 21 to promote her new album. The video for “Let You Love Me” currently has over 1.5 million views on YouTube with close to 5,000 comments.

Phoenix is scheduled to be released on November 21.