New York University Now Allows Students To Major In Cryptocurrencies And Blockchain

"We're at the point where there's a critical mass to teach this domain."

New York University has become the first college in the United States to allow students to major in cryptocurrencies and blockchain, the technology undergirding bitcoin.

Professors at NYU’s Stern School of Business say bitcoin mania has taken over the curriculum as students clamor to learn more about this emerging asset class and the financial technology driving it.

Some professors even said they’ve had to move their crypto classes to larger rooms to accommodate ballooning student demand, EdScoop reported.

Top MBA Programs Already Offer Many Crypto Classes

New York University was the first to offer undergraduate courses in cryptocurrencies and blockchain, but top business schools in the United States have been offering graduate-level coursework as part of their MBA programs for a couple of years.

“This is a grassroots movement,” said Adam White, a vice president and general manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. “These are students saying, ‘hey, university, I want to take a class on this.'”

Coinbase recently conducted a study that indicates that almost half of the world’s top universities now offer at least one crypto-centric class.

“I think they see the development, the birth of a new industry,” White said. “In many ways, we look at things like bitcoin and Ethereum and blockchain as the Internet 3.0.”

Top business schools around the world now offer cryptocurrency coursework. David Tran / Shutterstock

Following the crypto market’s explosion in 2017, top business programs such as the Wharton School and Stanford Business School expanded their course offerings to include bitcoin, blockchain, and the crypto industry in response to growing demand from students and from recruiters.

“We’re at the point where there’s a critical mass to teach this domain,” Wharton professor Kevin Werbach told CNBC. “There will be a real phenomenon in business for the foreseeable future. Five years down the road, there won’t be too many major business schools that don’t offer similar classes.”

Corporate Recruiters Target Crypto-Savvy MBA Students

John Jacobs, the executive director of Georgetown Business School, said he has been inundated with calls from Wall Street recruiters who want MBA graduates with knowledge of crypto.

“[They constantly say],’We need people to understand how to apply blockchain technology,'” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said any top MBA program that doesn’t arm its students with knowledge of bitcoin and blockchain is putting them at a disadvantage in the rapidly evolving marketplace.

“Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” Jacobs said. “It’s everywhere we turn around.”

