‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Casting For Week Of Sept. 24-28: Fan Favorites Return For Wedding & Court

Where there's a wedding, there's a Carter!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news reveals that with the wedding happening during the week of September 24, one can at least expect Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to be present. It seems as if the actor struck it lucky when he was cast as the Forrester Creations attorney and licensed marriage officer as there will always be a plethora of nuptials on this long-running CBS soap opera. Highlight Hollywood states that the hunk, who recently became a first-time dad, can be seen on September 25, 27, and 28. He will officiate Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Thorne Forrester’s (Ingo Rademacher) wedding before heading to court in the custody battle on Thursday and Friday.

Is there a Logan sister getting married? Katie will tie the knot, after a very quick romance, with Thorne on Tuesday, September 25. She Knows Soaps teases that at least two of the Logan women will return to help the bride on her wedding day. Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Donna (Gareis) will fly in to be there for Katie on her wedding day. B&B fans will remember that they also came to Hope’s (Annika Noelle) aid when she got married this year, and brought smiles to many fans faces as they reminisced and supported the bride. Jones and Gareis are slated to appear on September 25.

The court room drama will also kick into gear this week. Joe Lando, or Byron Sully as most Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman viewers will remember him, will reprise his role as Judge Craig McMullen on Monday, September 24. Lando debuted as the judge last week and immediately sparked controversy when it became known that he and Ridge are old friends. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge will visit the judge again on Monday, September 24. Fans will then see Lando on September 27 and 28 as he presides over the custody hearing.

Here Come the Judge!!! Watch me on @BandB_CBS pic.twitter.com/9mvTUSApe9 — Joe Lando (@Joe_Lando) September 19, 2018

Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will have a busy week. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler pics have him present at his mother’s wedding on September 25, and then he is slated to appear on the court days of September 27 and 28. The young actor has fans commending his sterling performance as a child caught between two parents.

Brent Pope, the bailiff, and Cynthia Pola, the court reporter, will make their appearance on the show on September 27, 28, and October 1. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.