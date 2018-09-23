Nintendo Switch September 2018 Game Releases Includes ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 2’ DLC And Two Sega Titles

New games on the Switch this September 2018.

The Nintendo Switch has beefed up it gaming roster recently with 30 new titles including the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 DLC and two Sega titles. The release of so many different titles reveals how popular the Nintendo’s hybrid console still is and its ever-growing popularity with game developers.

The DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 named, Torna: The Golden Country, is probably the most awaited title among all the new games Nintendo released this September 2018. According to GameSpot, the DLC was announced during the Asian gaming company’s E3 2018 presentation, and fans have been eager to play it ever since.

The sequel title was released in 2017. While it Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has a vast world to explore, it is assumed that the majority of players have already run through everything the game has to offer. So, Torna: The Gold Country couldn’t have come at a better time.

According to Dave Aubrey from WCCFTech, the expansion of Monolith Soft’s JRPG does not disappoint. Aubrey even goes as far as declaring that some aspects of the DLC may even be better than the original game. From the prequel storyline and the development of the characters in the expansion–based on Aubrey’s description–Torna seems to have instilled some of the magic from the original sequel game.

Besides Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna: The Golden Country, Switch players can now purchase two Sega game classics as well, namely, Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV–known as Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar in the US. According to Comicbook, fans of the two classic Sega games won’t have to fork out that much money either as they each cost USD$7.99.

Looking to get into the world of #XenobladeChronicles2? The standalone prequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country, is available now for #NintendoSwitch! Experience the events of the Aegis War and see what happened before Rex’s journey! https://t.co/3acvuaViTE pic.twitter.com/N3UVRz0FT5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 21, 2018

Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV are the first titles released for the Nintendo Switch from the Sega Ages line-up. They are every bit the same as they were when they were initially released. Sega did add some new tidbits into the games, though, that new and old fans might enjoy. Sonic has a new Ring Keep mode, and Thunder Force has a new Easy mode–undoubtedly made for the gamers of today.

Besides classic titles, some new nindies arrived on the Switch this September 2018, including the popular indie title Undertale. The RPG developed by Toby Fox was well-received by gamers when it was released in September 2015. Fans of Undertale will know that the Nintendo Switch seems made for the underappreciated game. According to Vooks, the Switch port for Undertale will not disappoint its loyal fans.

The titles mentioned above is just the beginning of a long list of games released for the Nintendo Switch this September 2018. Check out the rest of the new game releases at the Nintendo Switch eShop.