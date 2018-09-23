Watch Buffalo Bills Vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Most predict Minnesota Vikings to win, but Buffalo Bills are hopeful the team will make a comeback after a rough start this season.

As we enter week 3, the Buffalo Bills aren’t having the best season at 0-2. Last week, CB Vontae Davis quit and retired from the team in the middle of the game during halftime, so it goes without saying that coach Sean McDermott will continue to have his hands full this season.

Unfortunately for the Bills, it doesn’t look like the season is going to get any easier as they head onto the field against one of the top NFC teams, the Minnesota Vikings, today.

The Buffalo Bills Vs. Minnesota Vikings game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST. For those with cable, it will broadcast on the CBS network in select areas. If you don’t have cable or don’t have access to your TV and prefer to watch a live stream of the game instead of watching it later via DVR, there are cable-free streaming services you can turn to.

Amazon Prime Video

If you have Amazon Prime, you also have access to Amazon Prime Video. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to gain access to their video streaming service. Once you have Amazon Prime Video, you will also need to sign up for the CBS channel. The CBS channel is also available for a seven-day free trial.

Once you have Amazon Prime and the added CBS channel, you can stream all the NFL week 3 games from your computer by navigating to Amazon’s website, from your tablet, your phone, or any other device with internet access and the Amazon video app.

This streaming service option is available for all NFL games.

NFL Mobile

Using your phone, you can tune into in-market and prime time games via the NFL mobile app.

FuboTV

FuboTV’s main package does include CBS and they do offer a seven-day free trial. If your schedule doesn’t allow you to watch the game live, FuboTV does offer 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the added option of upgrading to 500 hours). You can use FuboTV to watch the game from their website or you can download their app to watch from any streaming device.

LeSean McCoy will see how he feels this morning, but the #Bills running back is unlikely to play vs. the #Vikings (report) https://t.co/GcyusL4iXD — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) September 23, 2018

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu has always been compared to Netflix with their similar library of content. The streaming giant, however, changed things up when they added the opportunity to upgrade your membership to include live TV. The Hulu Live package does offer CBS, gaining you access to live stream of the Buffalo Bills Vs. Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Game Pass

If you don’t have to watch the live stream of the game, you can also purchase the NFL Game Pass Domestic for $99.99 and gain access to replays of all NFL games. There is also the NFL Game Pass International for individuals outside of the U.S. The cost of the international pass varies depending on your location.

Game Preview

The Vikings are down a few players as running back Dalvin Cook is out with a minor hamstring injury. Defensive end Everson Griffen is joining the running back on the bench thanks to his knee injury. Bills’ running back LeSean McCoy is also a little banged up as we enter NFL week 3. While it is unclear if he will suit up or not, he isn’t expected to be a huge game changer today.