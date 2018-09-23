Carrie Underwood Glows At iHeart Radio Music Festival, Baby Kicking Was Highlight Of The Night

Carrie Underwood dazzled as she proudly displayed her growing baby bump.

Carrie Underwood is expecting her second child, but that is not slowing her down at all. In fact, she is busier than ever with promoting her new album, “Cry Pretty.” On Saturday, she performed at the iHeart Radio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her growing baby bump was on display for everyone to see. She was glowing as she walked the red carpet and on stage as she performed a handful of her top tunes, as well as her newest one, “Love Wins.”

As reported by The Daily Mail, Underwood arrived to the event wearing a silver maternity top over a pair of black vinyl leggings that showed off her toned legs. Despite being pregnant, this girl is in great shape. She works out to stay healthy for herself and for her growing family. She completed the number with black boots, silver earrings, and a matching bracelet. The outfit made her stand out as she sparkled and shined as an expectant mom, and as one of country music’s hottest entertainers.

Carrie Underwood just announced last month that she is not only heading out on a new tour in May of 2019, but she is also expecting baby number two. She also just revealed that she suffered three miscarriages before getting pregnant with this little one. It was obviously a heartbreaking time for her and husband, Mike Fisher. But now they are thrilled to be adding this little bundle of joy to their family in just a few short months.

As the “Cowboy Casanova” singer was belting out her song, “Last Name,” on stage at the iHeart Festival, baby Fisher seemed to have enjoyed listening to his or her mama’s singing voice.

According to K102, Underwood sweetly mentioned how her baby was kicking during that particular song saying, “My baby was kicking during that one. My baby likes you guys.”

After such a rough year, things seem to be going wonderfully for Carrie Underwood these days. Not only is she excited to add another child to her family and have yet another successful album release, she just added another milestone to her amazing music career. She now has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Thursday, she emotionally talked about believing in herself to be able to achieve all that she has in her career.

“How is this my life? How does a girl from Muskogee, Oklahoma, end up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? I’ll tell you how…belief. I’ve been so blessed in my life to have so many people who believed in me.”

One person who did believe in her is Simon Cowell. He was one of the judges during the fourth season of American Idol when Carrie took home the top honor. He was on hand, along with her country music buddy, Brad Paisley, as they both praised her at the Walk of Fame ceremony. This year has been a whirlwind of excitement for Carrie Underwood and it’s about to be even sweeter with the arrival of her new baby.