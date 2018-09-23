Hilary Duff And Boyfriend Matthew Koma Focusing On Daughter’s Arrival, In ‘No Rush To Get Married’

Despite reports that Hilary Duff recently accepted a marriage proposal from boyfriend Matthew Koma, a source revealed to E! News that because the couple is focusing on their daughter’s arrival, and they are in “no rush” whatsoever to become husband and wife.

Hilary Duff has been keeping her followers on Instagram up-to-date on her pregnancy journey since announcing she and her beau would be welcoming a baby girl back in June. As the Younger actress is preparing to enter her final trimester, she and Koma are focusing all their energy on the birth of their daughter and therefore, see no reason to rush down the altar.

“They already feel married and don’t feel they need a signed document to seal the deal. They eventually do want to get married and have a ceremony but for now, are focused on their baby girl coming,” the source told the media outlet.

While their baby girl, who Duff refers to as “baby B” in her many of her Instagram photos, will be the first child for Koma, it will be the second for the “So Yesterday” singer, as she is already mother to her 6-year-old son Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Even though he has no children of his own yet, Koma, a fellow musician, is credited as being a “great stepdad” to little Luca and Duff “knows how great of a dad” the father-to-be will be, as he reportedly refers to his unborn daughter as his “little princess.”

“Everyone gets along great and it has been a smooth transition,” the source said. “Luca is starting to understand more of what is about to come. He is very anxious for his baby sister to come and is always talking about her,” the source added.

Duff previously revealed that in the beginning, her son had a rather difficult time accepting the fact that he would soon be an older brother, but has since come around and is showing his excitement.

“He’s sweet now. When we say goodbye, he always says goodbye to her. And he wants to feel her kicking. It’s really sweet. I think he’s a little nervous about sharing his toys and stuff like that, but he doesn’t realize that they’re not going to be the same thing,” the Lizzie McGuire alum said.

Hilary Duff could not be more excited for baby B to arrive and while she has not disclosed what name the couple decided on that starts with the letter, she did announce that she and Koma have known their daughter’s name for quite some time, as it was “the very first thing” they decided.