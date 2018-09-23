‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, September 24: Eric Calls Out Ridge, Katie Reassures Will [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 24 tease that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will continue to draw closer to each other, while the preview clip shows that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will try to ease Will’s (Finnegan George) fears of the upcoming wedding. In the meantime, Eric (John McCook) questions Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) on his motives.

Brooke is keeping a secret from her husband and her sister. She is seeing Bill and encouraging him in his efforts to retain custody of Will. Both Katie and Ridge would be incensed if they knew that she was sneaking behind their backs to see the publishing tycoon. Monday’s preview clip of the Bold and the Beautiful shows that Brooke and Bill are in deep discussion.

“I appreciate you.”

Bill will tell his ex-wife that he appreciates her as she has been trying to get Katie to drop the custody suit. B&B fans also know that he recently tried to kiss her but that she pushed him away. It really seems as if Bill is connecting with Brooke on an emotional level, and it is only a matter of time before Ridge finds out how close they have become.

While Brooke worries about secretly meeting with Bill, Ridge holds his own secret meeting…with Judge McMullen. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZSS8nR0U7H #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XRtj93eqJo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 21, 2018

“Just because Thorne is going to become your stepfather tomorrow, it doesn’t mean that your dad is not still your dad.”

It seems as if Will could be concerned about his role in the family now that Katie is getting married again. B&B spoiler clip shows Katie and Thorne sitting down and talking to Will. Katie will tell him that Bill will still be his father despite the fact that Thorne will become his stepdad. Thorne is excited about the new role that he will play in Will’s life and thanked Katie for giving him the chance at having a family again.

Do you think Ridge and Brooke can come to an agreement on this custody battle? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/oQJmgCD9TN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 21, 2018

“What surprises me is how invested you are in this.” “You have no idea.”

Eric and his son often have frank conversations, because the Forrester patriarch knows Ridge better than most. The BB spoiler clip shows that Eric will call Ridge out because of the interest he has been showing in the case. Of course, viewers know that Ridge is out for revenge and wants Bill to lose custody of Will because of everything he has done to his family.

However, it seems as if Eric may see through Ridge’s altruistic reasons of being interested in Will’s well-being. Catch up on the latest Bold and the Beautiful, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.