Meghan Markle Was A Rockstar Public Speaker Even At 14-Years-Old

Meghan Markle delivered a perfect speech during her first charity function, and it made both Prince Harry and mom, Doria Ragland, extremely proud, described People. And while many people were amazed that she gave the speech without using any notes, it’s not too surprising when you watch Meghan give a great speech at just 14-years-old.

In an unearthed video, a young Meghan is seen taking the podium at her middle school graduation. She described her experiences at Immaculate Heart Middle School, and infused the speech with social justice issues and spoke with tons of confidence. This is some of the things Markle told her classmates and their families.

‘We have grown in many ways over these last two years — physically, academically, emotionally, and spiritually. The academics were a challenge, but we learned to meet the challenge and steadily we prepared.”

She also delved into how she and her classmates learned a “sense of personal responsibility to our Earth,” as well as learning “about the experience of taking compassion for those who suffer from the AIDS virus,” according to the Daily Mail. Although she stumbled once when she accidentally said, “We will graduate from college, I mean, excuse me … We will graduate from high school in 1999 and begin college in the next century taking many different paths,” it was a minor blunder that she recovered from gracefully.

Duchess Meghan’s speech in full (and a very proud Prince Harry at the end of the clip!) pic.twitter.com/QsWYZubAJn — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 20, 2018

The Duchess’ first royal speech was given at an event for a much-anticipated cookbook that she helped make, which involved the Grenfell Tower fire victims. Meghan discussed how the women from the Hubb Community Kitchen welcomed her into the fold and noted that the project has been a “tremendous labor of love,” detailed People. She further elaborated.

“I just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by this kitchen — your warmth and kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was.”

And while Meghan’s trips to the community kitchen were kept under wraps for a long time, it must be a great relief now that the cat’s out of the bag.

Watch Meghan Markle Give Flawless First Royal Speech — Without Notes — and See Prince Harry's Reaction! https://t.co/zrUNwtF0Dc — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 20, 2018

Markle’s fans weren’t surprised to hear that her first charity work involved cooking, since she used to share many recipes on her now-defunct personal blog. Plus, rumors have it that Meghan wooed the little royals (Princess Charlotte and Prince George) with treats she made herself.

For now, we look forward to additional opportunities to hear Meghan give a speech. After all, it looks like she’s been practicing since she was very young.