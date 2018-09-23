Watch Arsenal Vs. Everton Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Team News, How To Watch Online

Unai Emery's men would hope to continue their winning form, but Everton will be no pushovers.

Arsenal will hope to continue their fine form when they welcome Everton to the Emirates on Sunday, but Marco Silva’s men will look to bounce back from the loss they suffered against West Ham last weekend.

Arsenal

Unai Emery’s men have fought back after the opening two defeats of the season against Manchester City and Chelsea, winning four on the trot in all competitions. But Everton, who spent heavily in the summer with the aim to break into the Premier League top six, will be no pushovers.

One thing which has plagued this new look Arsenal team despite their fine form, however, is the inability of Unai Emery’s men to register a clean sheet in the first five games of the season. Arsenal’s defensive fragility was once again on show in their midweek game against Ukrainian opposition FC Vorskla in the Europa League, where the Gunners somehow conspired to concede two late goals despite dominating a majority of the game.

The need to tighten the defensive ship is not lost on coach Emery, who has called on all of his players to remain compact and complete their defensive duties on the pitch.

“First, the confidence with our defensive players,” Emery said. “Second, working tactically to be more compact. But not only for the defensive players but for the whole team, the whole 11.

“With this process, I think we also need time, but it’s our first disappointment from the first games of the season. We need to improve this.”

A number of first-team regulars including Petr Cech, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, and Granit Xhaka are all expected to make their way back into the side after being rested for the midweek game, although Ozil did make a cameo appearance from the bench. Arsenal fans would expect defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira to make his first Premier League start having only being introduced from the bench so far this season.

Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Carl Jenkinson all remain sidelined for the London side, according to Sky Sports.

Everton

Everton have high hopes after a number of high-profile summer signings, but so far evidence has been scant that Marco Silva’s men can break into the Premier League top six this season. Everton have only managed to win one out of their five games in the Premier League, and they will need to turn around that form pretty quickly if they are to challenge for top six honors.

Many of their weaknesses were exposed last week against West Ham, but Marco Silva will hope the return of Brazilian Richarlison from his three-match suspension will give his team the much-needed firepower to upset Arsenal at the Emirates. He has had a previous taste of winning at Arsenal’s home turf, having guided Turkish side Olympiakos to a 3-2 win in the Champions League at Emirates three years ago. But Silva knows that will count for little when Everton visit Arsenal on Sunday, with the London side definitely holding the upper hand.

“Arsenal are a strong side so we must play at our best level,” Silva said, according to the Guardian.

Theo Walcott, who quit Arsenal in January to join Everton after a twelve-year spell in North London, is relishing the chance to play against his former side, and even went on to say that his new side can finish higher than Arsenal this season. But that would be a tough ask for an Everton side who have not won at Arsenal since 1996, and were thrashed 5-1 in their last outing against them.

Apart from Richarlison, Everton are confident of welcoming Phil Jagielka back to the starting line-up, while new signing Yerry Mina could make his debut after recovering from a foot injury.

???? Theo Walcott: Everton can finish above Arsenal this season. …the last time this happened was back in 1987/88, before Walcott was born…#ARSEVEhttps://t.co/HD98RaMAoh — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) September 21, 2018

Live Streaming links

Arsenal vs. Everton kicks off at 4:00 pm local time (UK), 11:00 am (EST), and 8:30 pm (IST). If you are watching the game on TV in UK, you can catch it on Sky Sports, while US viewers of the game can tune into NBC Sports.

To catch the game online in the United States, go to the NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices. In the UK, Arsenal vs. Everton can be found on the Sky Go app. Both these apps would require log-in credentials.

If you intend to watch the Premier League game online in India, you can catch all the action on Hotstar, while on TV, it will be shown on Star Sports Select HD 2.

For those of you wanting to catch the match online without paying the subscription fees for the aforementioned apps, Arsenal vs. Everton can be watched after signing up for a free trial on apps such as Fubo TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. These apps would require credit card information, but you may cancel the subscription before the trial period ends to watch the game for free.

If none of these streaming options appeal to you, viewers can also catch Arsenal vs. Everton live online through links on the subreddit r/soccerstreams.