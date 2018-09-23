Watch West Ham United Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Team News, How To Watch Online

Chelsea will look to maintain their perfect Premier League run, while West Ham will be keen to build on their first win of the season.

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their perfect start to the season when they travel across town to take on West Ham United on Sunday.

You can catch all the action of the West Ham United vs. Chelsea game live online with the streaming links provided at the end of this article.

West Ham United

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has found his work cut out in the Premier League with his team struggling in the opening matches of the season, but last week’s impressive performance against Everton will give them much hope ahead of the Chelsea game. It was West Ham’s first win of the Premier League season after splashing the cash over the summer, with their new arrivals finally beginning to find some rhythm in front of goal.

But that hasn’t stopped Pellegrini from realizing the task facing his side on Sunday, with Chelsea having made one of their best starts to a season since Carlo Ancelotti guided them to five consecutive league wins eight years ago. Speaking ahead of the game, Pellegrini said Chelsea’s perfect start is an added motivation for his team, according to BBC.

“It’s a derby, which has a bit more importance. I know in London there are a lot of them with different teams. We have our first one with Chelsea, who are top of the table, which is big motivation.”

But he also stressed on the need to be defensively sound against one of the most potent attacking teams in the Premier League boasting the goal-scoring prowess of Eden Hazard.

“We must be confident at home,” Pellegrini added. “We will try to do the same as the last game. We have to concentrate defensively, but I am confident.”

West Ham have a fair share of injury doubts ahead of the game, however, with chances that forward Marko Arnautovic might miss the game following the smacking he took to his knee in last week’s game against Everton. Fellow forward Javier Hernandez could also miss nursing a virus infection, while Jack Wilshere continues his recuperation from a minor ankle surgery.

You can watch West Ham United take on Chelsea online by checking out the live streaming sites provided below.

COME ON YOU IRONS!!! pic.twitter.com/HH5oEy3YQj — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 23, 2018

Chelsea

As good a coach as Maurizio Sarri is, the new Chelsea manager couldn’t have hoped for a better start to his Premier League life. Having won five out of the opening five games, a reinvigorated Chelsea under Sarri seem capable enough to be taken seriously as probable Premier League contenders this season.

One of the men who has been responsible for their perfect start, apart from Sarri, is forward Eden Hazard. The Belgian has found his best form following the ouster of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and looks set to give his team a fighting chance to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League crown.

Hazard, along with David Luiz, will return for the clash at West Ham following their midweek absence against lowly opposition in the Europa League, while Pedro could miss the game having hurt his shoulder in the victory over PAOK.

If Chelsea manage to win this game, it will mark the third time that they have won the opening six games of the Premier League campaign. They did so in 2005-06 and 2009-10, winning the title on both of those occasions.

Meanwhile, despite his opponent’s early troubles, Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is not taking anything for granted, telling Sky Sports before the game that he is surprised West Ham United are struggling in the league so far this season.

“I have seen the five matches of West Ham in the Premier League. I think they are a very good team. I think the position in the table of West Ham is not reality.”

Check out some outstanding goals scored by Chelsea in the fixture’s history.

Ready for a London derby, Blues? COME ON CHELSEA!!! ???? #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/w1oqNHquDu — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 23, 2018

Live streaming links

West Ham United vs. Chelsea kicks off at 1:30 pm local time (UK), 8:30 am (EST), and 6:00 pm (IST). If you are watching the game on TV in UK, you can catch it on Sky Sports, while US viewers of the game can tune into NBC Sports.

To catch the game online in the United States, go to the NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices. In the UK, West Ham United vs. Chelsea can be found on the Sky Go app. Both these apps would require log-in credentials.

If you intend to watch the Premier League game online in India, you can catch all the action of the London derby on Hotstar, while on TV, it will be shown on Star Sports Select HD 2.

For those of you wanting to catch the match online without paying the subscription fees for the aforementioned apps, West Ham vs. Chelsea can be watched after signing up for a free trial on apps such as Fubo TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. These apps would require credit card information, but you may cancel the subscription before the trial period ends to watch the game for free.

If none of these streaming options appeal to you, viewers can also catch West Ham United vs. Chelsea live online on the subreddit r/soccerstreams.