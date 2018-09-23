Roseanne Barr’s Friends Are Worried About Her, As She’s Reportedly ‘Not In A Good Place’ Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Roseanne Barr’s friends are worried about her well-being, and it sounds like a lot of the problems are thanks to the way in which ABC has decided to kill off her character for The Conners spinoff. This is what a source said, according to the Hollywood Life.

“[Roseanne] is hurt and angry beyond belief over being axed from her show. It was painful enough that ABC is doing a spin-off without her, but then to find out they’re killing off her character by way of drug overdose was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

It’s unclear why the producers decided to choose a drug overdose. While Roseanne appears to have taken it personally, it’s hard to forget that it’s a touchy topic after Mac Miller’s recent death due to suspected overdose. Barr reportedly noted that “It’s so cynical and horrible — she should have died as a hero,” according to the Inquisitr.

Considering that Roseanne had a long run with 229 episodes starting in 1988, it’s not too hard to understand why Barr is upset. Especially when you consider that the reboot seemed to be doing well at the beginning stages, her fall from grace has been long and painful to witness.

Roseanne Barr Says ‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off Show Has Her Character Die of an Opioid Overdose https://t.co/UwevfOcIry pic.twitter.com/T6fLbM68HT — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) September 18, 2018

The source also elaborated on why Roseanne’s friends are worried about her.

“She’s not in a good place mentally or emotionally… Her head is all over the place and her moods are swinging drastically from one minute to the next, everyone is definitely concerned about her welfare.”

Barr was recently caught having a verbal confrontation with a photographer at a Trader Joe’s on September 20. During the incident, she accused the cameraman of being a Hillary Clinton supporter (which he denied). Her angry tirade, however, was triggered after they asked her about how she felt about being killed off The Conners.

Today, @therealroseanne joins me for an exclusive daytime TV interview to share what happened the night she sent her controversial tweet. It’s a conversation you don’t want to miss. Sneak Peek: pic.twitter.com/tbjKO3k2rK — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) September 18, 2018

And while Barr appears to be very upset about her character’s fate, Penn Live suggested that it’s an opportunity to teach people about opioid abuse. During an opinion piece, the publication noted that opioid abuse is increasing nationwide. And since the show has so much publicity, there’s potentially an opportunity to raise awareness.

Roseanne Barr furious her character will be killed off by an overdose https://t.co/zqzNv0zBjR pic.twitter.com/9x0HeDqsc9 — Ottawa Sun (@ottawasuncom) September 18, 2018

However, that’s likely to be of little consolation to Roseanne. Meanwhile, her critics believe that she deserved to be fired after a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett. Vox noted that it was “a slur so extreme even Fox News called it racist.” But even now, Barr is letting it be known that she believes that there was a conspiracy to get her kicked off the show because she is a Trump supporter.