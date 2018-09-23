NFL Week 3 Picks & Odds For Washington Redskins Vs. Green Bay Packers, & Where To Live Stream The Game

If you’re looking for NFL picks for Week 3, some experts are eyeing the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers game. On Sunday, NFL Week 3 brings us the 1-0-1 Green Bay Packers traveling to FedEx Field to take on the 1-1 Washington Redskins. Quarterbacks Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers were candidates to be the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft, and the two signal callers have faced each other three times with Rodgers leading 2-1.

The Packers come into this game off a 29-all tie against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Redskins saw a 27-9 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Including three postseason games, these two teams have played each other a total of 36 times in their respective franchise’s history, and the Packers lead the series 20-15-1. Green Bay last played Washington in 2016, and the Redskins won that game 42-24.

The action comes to us live on Sunday on Fox at 1 p.m. EST. If you’re looking to live stream the game, you can do so on fuboTV, and the streaming service offers a free trial for new users.

Aaron Rodgers Is Playing Hurt & The Packers Defense Is Painful

The Packers barely beat the Bears 24-23 in the first week of NFL action. The Vikings were well on their way to a victory in Week 2, but thanks to three missed kicks by their former kicker, Daniel Carson, Green Bay was able to escape with a tie. In the Vikings game, despite practically playing on one leg, Aaron Rodgers managed to complete 32 of his 42 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers has thrown for a total of 567 yards this season for four touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, because of his banged-up knee, Rodgers has been immobilized and lacks some protection. In the first two weeks of football, the Packers have allowed eight sacks. Though the offense seems to be clicking, a limited Rodgers and an offensive line that struggles will likely cause Green Bay some trouble against the impressive defense of the Redskins.

Davante Adams has seen 13 receptions this season for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Randall Cobb also has 13 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown, and Geronimo Allison has found 11 receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. Jamaal Williams leads the Packers ground report with 31 carries for 106 yards, and Green Bay is averaging 83.5 rushing yards per game. Rodgers is listed as questionable, as is cornerback Davon House, and cornerback Kevin King is still out.

On the defense side of the ball, the Packers are allowing 387 yards per game and 26 points. Kentrell Brice leads the defense with 15 tackles and one sack. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has produced one interception, and Kenny Clark and Nick Perry both have a sack a piece.

The Redskins Defense Is Ready, But Is There Offense?

Washington looked phenomenal and fresh during NFL Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals with their 24-6 victory. The following week, the Redskins looked like a completely different team in their 21-9 loss to the Colts. In the Indianapolis game, Washington couldn’t find the end zone. However, Alex Smith completed 33 of his 46 passes for 292 yards. Out of 76 attempts, Smith has completed 54 passes for 547 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Adrian Peterson has 116 total yards with one touchdown, and he also has managed 100 reception yards. Last week, Chris Thompson led the receivers with 13 catches for 92 yards. Despite their abysmal loss last week, the Redskins are ranked 12th in the NFL in total offense.

The #Redskins saw plenty of two-deep defense last Sunday. Jay Gruden and @TheCooleyZone break down a play that can beat the coverage. #HTTR | #MicrosoftSurface See more in the Redskins Coach's Show tonight at 7pm on @NBCWashington. pic.twitter.com/wz2eUMPTyg — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 22, 2018

In contrast to their offense, the Washington defense has played consistently and look stunning; the Redskins are first in the NFL in total yards allowed, first against the pass, 10th against the run, and second in points per game with 13. Mason Foster leads the Redskins defense with 16 tackles. DJ Swearinger has found two interceptions, and Matt Ioannidis has two sacks. Washington’s defense has forced four turnovers in the first two weeks of NFL action.

Josh Norman was initially listed as questionable because of an illness, but he played in full practice with the Redskins on Friday. As the Washington Post reported, the Redskins released wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who they picked up just days ago. Wide receivers Maurice Harris and Paul Richardson Jr. are listed as questionable. Running Back Kapri Bibbs has officially been promoted from the practice squad.

NFL Picks & Odds For Redskins vs. Packers

As of the time of this writing, most sports books have Green Bay favored at +2.5. Many NFL insiders are suggesting staying away from this game as far as the books are concerned, but most of the money is on the Packers. Green Bay’s offense is starting to click, and if Rodgers can stay in the game, then they may get the W against the inconsistent Redskins.

However, some NFL experts aren’t following the money and are backing the Redskins. The Packers are facing a defense that will likely put a lot of pressure on Aaron Rodgers throughout the game, and Green Bay’s questionable offensive line may not be able to contain Washington. The Packers are just one bad play away from DeShone Kizer becoming their signal caller. If the Redskins find the same groove they had during NFL Week 1, then Alex Smith may tie his series with Rodgers on Sunday.

While some pundits are predicting a Washington Redskins victory in Week 3, most of the NFL expert picks are with the Green Bay Packers.