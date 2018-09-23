Courtney Stodden AKA ‘Ember’ Shows Off New, Fuller Figure In Bikini Instagram Shots With Body-Positive Message

Reality star turned recording artist Courtney Stodden, now known as 'Ember,' is sharing a message of body acceptance on her Instagram account along with some scantily clad photos.

Reality TV star Courtney Stodden recently adopted a new persona as a recording artist along with a new name, “Ember.” According to In Touch Weekly, she is also adopting a new honesty about herself, posting on Instagram about her struggle overcoming an eating disorder — accompanied by a series of scantily-clad and even in one case topless Instagram shots flaunting her new, fuller figure.

She also spoke out on Saturday in support of the #MeToo movement, criticizing fellow tabloid regular Lindsay Lohan who had termed women who name the men who have sexually assaulted them “weak,” according to an article in the Daily Mail. Stodden — perhaps best known for marrying 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison when she was merely 16 years old — revealed that she, herself, had twice been the victim of sexual assault.

“Lindsay, she deep-throated that foot. You do not go out and say sexual [abuse] survivors — these victims — are weak. You can’t say that. I am so passionate because I am a part of the MeToo movement. I’ve been sexually assaulted twice,” Stodden said in an interview as she prepared to appear on the podcast AfterBuzz TV.

Stodden’s debt album as “Ember,” titled Off The Record, features a song called “Sixteen,” focusing on her marriage to a man 36 years her senior, according to another Daily Mail article.

In the caption to one Instagram post, Stodden wrote, “I used to starve myself. I’m learning to love food. Of course there’s a balance… with everything in life — but b****, I’m gonna eat. #eat.”

Formerly known for an outsized bustling atop her rail-thin, figure, Stodden made it clear in her new Instagram posts that she has given up attempting to achieve the unnaturally skinny appearance demanded by Hollywood and the modeling industry.

Her marriage to the older man finally dissolved in 2017. In one Instagram caption, since deleted — according to The Ashley Reality Roundup — she explained the insecurities that led to her attention-seeking activities.

“I’ve been in the media now for seven years and there are a lot of misconceptions out there about who I am, justifiably so because I’ve put on an image and you know, kind of hid behind this, like, persona,” she said in the Instagram post. “I am very insecure, I’m a very insecure person I deal with depression and anxiety, severe anxiety. I’ve had losses and a lot of love for people and vice versa.”

She also posted shots of her self on Instagram altered to look like a missing persons poster, with the caption, “Have you seen Courtney Stodden?”