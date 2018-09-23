Hailey Baldwin Is Not Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby, Despite Tabloid Article, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s engagement came as something of a surprise which caused some to speculate whether the couple was planning a “shotgun wedding” because Hailey was pregnant.

“Justin is amazing with kids and can’t wait to be a dad.” an article in In Touch Weekly claims in an article that alleges that Baldwin is currently carrying Bieber’s child.

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, has checked out the story and they report that all articles which assert that the model/television personality is expecting are false.

As Gossip Cop notes, the article in In Touch is basing its premise on the fact the Bieber was recently seen picking up a marriage license and that he and Baldwin recently went to a medical appointment.

But, their investigations revealed that the appointment was for Bieber and was related to his eye health.

Furthermore, People Magazine reports, Baldwin and Bieber have been seen spending some quality time together at a luxury Italian villa. According to Gossip Cop, Bieber ordered a bottle of wine for them. You could argue that maybe Justin enjoyed the wine by himself but that doesn’t sound like something you would do when you’re at a romantic location with your fiancee. The pregnancy rumors are even less credible in light of a photo posted by an Italian fan which features both Baldwin and Bieber. In the photo, she’s holding a glass of red wine.

Gossip Cop reports that they spoke to a rep from Justin Bieber’s team who confirmed that Hailey Baldwin is not pregnant.

As The Daily Mail reports there are rumors that Justin and Hailey are already married and that they’re traveling around Europe on their honeymoon.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Baldwin uploaded a photo of her with her arms around Bieber to her Instagram stories on September 18 but then deleted it soon after.

The Daily Mail published a screenshot of the deleted post and you can see her in a white tracksuit behind the “Baby” singer who’s wearing what looks like a printed sweatshirt and black pants. It looks like they were both in the London Eye in the photo. According to the article, the young couple was seen kissing while they waited in line at the tourist attraction. Based on the paparazzi photo of them published by the Mail, it looks like they didn’t care that they were being watched.

Hailey Baldwin announced their engagement on July 9 with a post on Instagram

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!” Baldwin wrote. “No words could ever express my gratitude.”