Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Killer Curves In New Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian’s post-baby body is back. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been working hard in the gym and it’s paying off.

According to a Sept. 22 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian showed off all of her killer curves in an all-pink ensemble over the weekend as she headed to her sister Kylie Jenner’s launch party for her brand new makeup line with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian showed off her slim figure in a new Instagram photo from the party. Khloe wore a pink crop top that showed off her toned abs and long torso, as well well as a matching hot pink mini skirt, which showcased her long, tan legs.

Khloe wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. Her makeup was on point as she finished off her look with a pair of white Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers and a furry pink fanny pack.

Joining Kardashian in the photo was her friend and makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan. “This one right here though!!! She’s my Apposh!!! My Armenian sister,” Khloe captioned the snapshot.

Kardashian gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, back in April, and has been working on getting her revenge body back in the five months following the baby girl’s birth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is gearing up to move back to Cleveland, Ohio with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, where he plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, not everyone is happy about Khloe’s move back to Ohio. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kim Kardashian is devastated that her sister is headed back east, and that the two have really bonded over the past few months.

“It is breaking Kim’s heart that she might lose Khloe and True to Cleveland again. Kim has really come to rely on Khloe, they’re closer than they’ve even been right now so it’s very hard for her to accept that Khloe will be packing up and moving so far away,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kim says she fully supports Khloe’s decision to stand by Tristan and follow him to Cleveland, but that hasn’t stopped her from trying to change Khoe’s mind. Kim worries that Khloe will be lonely in Cleveland without her family. Plus, Kim thinks it’s so important for True to grow up around her cousins. But more than anything she just really wants her sister close,” the source stated.