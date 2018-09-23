Meghan Markle’s ‘Something Blue’ For The Wedding Was Hidden Inside Her Veil

If royals fans were told that Meghan Markle’s “something blue” for the wedding was her wedding veil, they wouldn’t believe it at first. After all, the veil was a beautiful white. But it turns out that the Duchess had a little trick up her sleeve, and the interviewer told her, “That’s about the most romantic thing I’ve ever heard.”

So how did Meghan hide a little secret in her veil? Well, it turns out that she sewed in a piece of blue fabric inside, which she said was actually “fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. This information was previously unknown, and it only came to light during her interview for the HBO documentary,Queen of the World. It’s a really creative way to pay tribute to their first time meeting, because it’s likely that neither of them realized how important that date would be.

Prince Harry and Meghan met on a blind date, which must have been quite the experience for both of them. Harry even confessed that “I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like, ‘Okay, well I’m going to have to up my game.'”

The tradition of wearing “something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue” has its origins in an Old English rhyme, according to the Knot. This is what the original rhyme says.

“Something Olde, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, A Sixpence in your Shoe.”

The four things are supposed to bring good luck, and the sixpence is supposed to bring prosperity. And although many brides follow this tradition, it’s certainly not required. However, considering that Meghan was marrying into British royalty, it makes sense that she would have her four items cleverly weaved into her wedding day outfit.

Meghan’s wedding gown and tiara are currently on display at Windsor Castle. The gown was from Givenchy, and its simple yet elegant design has made it an iconic dress. The tiara is Queen Mary’s 1932 diamond and platinum bandeau, which added the perfect touch to Meghan’s wedding attire.

Perhaps this new revelation will inspire other brides to do something similar in the near future. After all, Meghan’s natural look for the wedding has already influenced the fashion world and recent brides. This was noted by her makeup artist Daniel Martin. Daniel said that he noticed people were letting their natural beauty shine through more, including on the runway, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.