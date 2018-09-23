Watch Frosinone Calcio Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Match Online

After a bizarre sending off in a UEFA Champions League match this week, Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus into Stadio Benito Stirpe to face Frosinone.

Following his bizarre and controversial sending off in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match in Spain against Valencia, Cristiano Ronaldo must regroup as his Juventus side looks to remain perfect on the 2018-2019 Serie A season when they face relegation-zone dwellers Frosinone Calcio in a match that will live stream from cozy Stadio Benito Stirpe. Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after receiving his red card, CNN reported.

Last weekend, in the Scudetto-holders’ victory over Sassuolo, Ronaldo finally opened his Serie A account with a pair of goals, as Fansided reported. He appears to still have a chance to make that account richer against a 19th-place side that has allowed 10 goals in four games already, while still looking for its first tally of the new season.

Frosinone is playing only their second Serie A campaign after earning promotion last season, per Football Italia. The team’s only other spin through the Italian top flight came in 2015-2016, which saw them relegated for another two years until The Canaries earned their way back to Serie A a second time.

Ronaldo may continue to play in Serie A matches for Junentus, though he will be suspended for the Italian champions next UCL fixture, on October 2 against Swiss side Young Boys. The same can’t be said for another Juve star player, however, as Douglas Costa will miss the next three Serie A games on suspension.

Bartosz Salamon of Frosinone Calcio will be charged with marking Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday. Giorgio Perottino / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting perennial champions Juventus against possible relegation-bound Frosinone, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone, Lazio, Italy, on Sunday, September 23. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Sunday night.

Costa, a 28-year-old Brazilian winger for Juve, head butted and spat at Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco late in last weekend’s match, according to The 12th Man. The immature move earned not only a red card and three game ban, but also the reprobation of his own coach.

“Maybe he was irritated at a foul before. But it doesn’t matter, because this absolutely must not happen,” Massimiliano Allegri said. “The one thing we must avoid doing is falling for provocation. We could have scored a third goal, but instead we started to play as individuals. We tried to dribble past everyone. This wound up the opposition, who then reacted badly and you get to situations like Douglas Costa.”

Watch the ESPN FC crew preview the weekend’s Serie A action, including the Frosinone Calcio vs. Juventus showdown, in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Frosinone Calcio vs. Juventus Italy Serie A showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the La Vecchia Signora vs. Canarini clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Frosinone Calcio vs. Juventus Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Lazio Sunday showdown.