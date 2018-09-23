Hillary Clinton Mocks Donald Trump, Says She Never Needed To Steal A Treaty Off Obama’s Desk

Hillary Clinton may have lost the 2016 election, but apparently hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

The former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee took the time to hit Donald Trump, taking on a new book claiming those closest to Trump need to actively keep him from making disastrous decisions. As the Huffington Post noted, the slam came during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she pointed out that Barack Obama never needed such babysitting.

In Bob Woodward’s book, White House officials said they have had to secretly take documents from Trump’s desk so he does not sign them, trying to prevent Trump’s impulsive nature from sending the nation into ruin.

“So you never had to steal a treaty off [Obama’s] desk,” Colbert asked jokingly.

“I never had to steal a treaty off his desk, no,” Clinton replied.

Though she stayed away from the spotlight in the days and weeks immediately after the election, Hillary Clinton has gradually returned to the political scene, usually to take swipes at Donald Trump. Earlier this year, she gave a speech at Yale University where she mentioned the tradition for students to wear outlandish hats on graduation day and made a dig at Trump.

“I see, looking out at you, that you are following the tradition of over-the-top hats so I bought a hat too. A Russian hat,” she said (via the Independent), making reference to the allegations that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“I mean, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em,” Clinton added.

During that speech, Hillary Clinton also gave some serious reflection to her 2016 election loss, saying that it still stings. She also warned that Trump is sending America down a dark and dangerous path.

“The radicalization of American politics hasn’t been symmetrical. There are leaders who blatantly incite people with hateful rhetoric,” she said, while not mentioning Trump by name.

“Waging a war on the rule of law and a free press, de-legitimizing elections, perpetrating shameless corruption, and rejecting the idea that our leaders should be public servants undermines our national unity.”

Hillary Clinton would now beat Donald Trump by a landslide, poll says https://t.co/jvcJg2fxRh pic.twitter.com/f1EdejCe62 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 23, 2018

Hillary Clinton may have another reason to dig Donald Trump. A recent poll showed that if the 2016 election were re-rerun, she would win in a landslide over Trump. As The Hill noted, Clinton had the support of 44 percent of voters while just 36 percent would vote for Trump. When the two were pitted head-to-head with no other options available, Clinton won with 50 percent to Trump’s 41 percent.