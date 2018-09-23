‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Says He’s Tired Of Kailyn Lowry’s Lies, Threatens To Get A Lawyer

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin recently took to social media to call out his former wife, Kailyn Lowry, for her lies.

According to a Sept. 22 report by Hollywood Life, Javi Marroquin went off on Kailyn Lowry via his Twitter account on Saturday. It all started after a fan tweeted Javi should be working with Kailyn to ensure their son, Lincoln, has a good life, and not speaking out about how how Marroquin wronged her.

“Think with Kail her pride always comes before her fall. I’m sure @Javimarroquin9 did some crazy stuff but u had a child together. Tim eto think of Lincs future before your bruised ego,” the fan commented, which seemingly set Javi off.

“I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this sh**. Forreal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself wit’s ok. I’m getting fred up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too,” Marroquin tweeted in response, adding that he would make sure everything that pertained to him in Kail’s new book will be taken out.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were married for three years before they called it quits back in 2016. Since that time, Lowry and Marroquin’s relationship as co-parents and friends has been rocky.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about her relationships with all of three of her baby daddies. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that although she shares children with both Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, she never loved them the same way that she loved her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Lowry recently revealed that she “hates” Lopez in a way, because she put her whole heart into the relationship with him only to watch it crumble. However, she also is thankful for her time with Chris, because it made her realize that she could be “faithful and committed in a relationship.”

The Teen Mom 2 star then dropped the bombshell that she is still very much in love with Chris Lopez, and that she doesn’t think she’ll ever settle down following all she’s been through in the past.

“I don’t think I’ll ever settle down in a real relationship. The one relationship that I gave my all in completely f—ed me up. I’m still in love with Chris. We didn’t speak for eight months and I’m still in love with him,” Kailyn Lowry said through tears.