Factory Worker Killed When Boss Shoots Compressed Air Up His Butt As A Prank

A factory worker in India was killed after his boss shot a burst of compressed air up his butt as a prank, destroying the man’s internal organs.

The incident happened in a foundry in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, India, earlier this month. As the Mirror reported, a man named Aditya Jadhav was engaging in some lighthearted pranks with his supervisor when the boss jokingly held an air pressure hose to the man’s back, then put it down his pants and released a blast of pressurized air.

Though it was meant as a joke, Jadhav was seriously injured and fell to the floor in pain, the report noted. The blast had accidentally sent the air up the man’s rear end, causing serious damage to his organs. Jadhav was rushed to a hospital, but died 15 days later from his injuries.

Video of the incident has spread around the internet, gaining some viral attention for its bizarre nature, and news outlets across the globe have reported on the factory worker’s strange death.

This is not the only time that a prank has accidentally turned fatal. Back in 2014, another viral video showed a group of students prank a classmate by wrapping him in cling wrap. As the Mirror reported, 17-year-old Sergei Casper was carried to a bathroom and dunked feet-first into a toilet, then brought back to his classroom.

But back inside the room, the prank took a horrible turn. While his legs were still bound, Casper attempted to hop but lost his balance, falling and striking his neck on the side of the teacher’s desk. Classmates began to laugh, not realizing that the fall had crushed the student’s throat.

They soon realized that Casper was badly hurt, and the student was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries.

“He was a good guy, he never did anything bad to anyone and he was my friend. But the others just picked on him all the time,” said one of the student’s friends. “They seemed to think it was hilarious, and then they decided to take their prize back to the classroom where although the teacher was sitting at her desk, she did absolutely nothing to help him.”

In India, police are investigating the death of factory worker Aditya Jadhav. The supervisor who sent the fatal blast of pressurized air up his backside has reportedly gone missing after the incident, the Mirror noted.