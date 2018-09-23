Khloe Kardashian Serenaded By Tristan Thompson After A Night Out In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hit the town this weekend to attend Kylie Jenner’s launch party for her new makeup line with Jordyn Woods. After the party, the NBA star got romantic with the mother of his child.

According to a Sept. 22 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney Kardashian were heading home in their car when Kourt caught a sweet moment between Khloe and her man.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kourtney recorded Tristan singing to Khloe as he made up his own lyrics, stating, “Living my best life with this beautiful woman” before going in for a kiss only to pull away and lick Khloe’s face. “Third wheel life,” Kourt captioned the photo.

The trio seemed to be having fun together, as Kourtney revealed that Tristan had been making fun of her for wearing her seat belt in the third row.

“Safety first though, because guess who is gonna have the literal last laugh,” Khloe stated.

In addition to their antics in the car, Khloe Kardashian emerged from Kylie Jenner’s party holding hands with both Tristan Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian as they smiled and laughed after a fun-filled night playing arcade games.

Khloe and Tristan’s date night came just one day after photos of the NBA star leaving a Hollywood nightclub with two mystery woman surfaced. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the photos of Tristan with the unidentified women sparked more infidelity rumors. However, the basketball player allegedly told his girlfriend that he did nothing wrong, and had no idea who the women were.

“Khloe understands how it looks and hates that Tristan put himself in that position, but she is convinced that he isn’t fooling around especially at this past night out. She knows when he goes out, there will be plenty of eyeballs on him that he would be extra stupid if he cheated on her again,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“She doesn’t feel like she is naive and actually trusts Tristan, and is very much of the mind frame that he was a good boy and has been since the cheating scandal. She will need concrete evidence before she thinks otherwise,” the source added.