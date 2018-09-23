Kylie Jenner Matched Stormi’s Outfit To BFF Jordyn Wood’s Birthday Decorations

It’s not every day that Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods turns 21, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made the most of it by including her daughter, Stormi in the leadup to her friend’s celebration. First up, the launch party for their new Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration Kylie x Jordyn.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, the 21-year-old reality TV star donned a pink latex bodycon dress, and she decorated Jordyn’s party with pink metallic heart mylar balloons. Even Kylie’s daughter got in on the fun celebration with a metallic purple dress and bloomers along with Adidas tennis shoes that complemented the decor perfectly. Kylie’s dress went well with her newly bubblegum pink straight hair and her mauve eyeshade and lips.

To kick off her big day on Friday, Jordyn wore a stunning brown latex dress that matched her BFF’s. The almost 21-year-old who launched a new makeup line with Kylie was fire as she posed in front of the shiny balloons wearing the skintight garment. She wore metallic high heeled sandals and kept her long hair down, and it fell in waves to her waist.

Jordyn captioned her picture, “I love you guys. Thank you. & it’s not even my birthday yet.”

The new makeup maven becomes legal on Sunday, September 23.

Also in attendance at the early party were Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner, according to a Daily Mail report.

Khloe toasted her youngest sister at the celebration. She said, “You’re so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn. It’s such a blessing cause you don’t have to share your blessings with us, but, you kinda do.”

Later, Kourtney had praise for her sister and Jordyn. “I know how hard you’ve been working. I’m so proud of you both,” she said.

After the luncheon, the best friends went to Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, California where they bowled with friends and family including Jordyn’s mom and grandma. There, the soon to be birthday girl had a five-tiered birthday cake complete with candles which she blew out and Kylie cheered her on.

Inquisitr reported that the duo got pulled over by police recently during their prolonged early birthday celebrations when they went clubbing at Poppy in West Hollywood. Both women seemed drunk, and they sang R&B songs to each other during the ride. Neither was driving when the cop, who Jordyn described as a “hater,” pulled them over.