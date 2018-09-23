Watch Barcelona vs. Girona FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Online

Barcelona faces fellow Catalan side Girona at the Camp Nou looking for a win to remain La Liga's only perfect side so far in 2018/2019.

Barcelona faces a test against a fellow Catalan side on Sunday when they host Girona FC, a team that has existed for 88 years but played its first season in La Liga in 2017/2018, according to The World Game, placing an impressive 10th on the table — and looking to better that finish under former Real Sociedad Coach Eusebio Sacristán this time around. But they face their toughest test so far when they venture into the Camp Nou for a Matchday Five showdown that will live stream from Barcelona.

“Girona are playing with no fear and they know they have nothing to lose. They had a great year last season, with an attacking mentality, and this year they have Eusebio. We’ll have to be very sharp because they are coming in-form,” Barecelona boss Ernesto Valverde warned ahead of the match, quoted by the BeSoccer site.

Barcelona comes into the match as La Liga’s only perfect team with wins in all four matches. The Blaugrana also scored a lopsided 4-0 UEFA Champions League defeat of Dutch titlists PSV Eindhoven, as Sky Sports reported. But Girona also have their own winning streak going as they enter Camp Nou, with back-to-back wins over Villareal and Celta, with only a loss to current table-toppers Real Madrid tarnishing their record.

Former Real Sociedad Coach Eusebio Sacristan hopes to guide Girona up the La Liga table in only the team’s second season in the Spanish top flight. David Ramos / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Barcelona vs. Girona FC Spanish La Liga Sunday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, September 23, at the legendary, 99,000-seat Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 24.

Barcelona easily won last season’s corresponding fixture 6-1, but Valverde says that he expects to see a different approach from Girona at the Camp Nou on Sunday, according to Tribal Football.

“Having a coach like Eusebio, who knows our philosophy in detail, is an advantage for them,” the Barcelona boss said on Saturday. “Perhaps, this time they will play a bit deeper. I don’t remember loads about last year’s game, but maybe they left space. But they came in good form and it’s the same again this year.”

See how Barcelona looked in their final training session before their upcoming La Liga meeting with Girona FC, in the video below, courtesy of FC Barcelona.

To watch a live stream of the Barcelona vs. Girona FC Spain La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

However, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the featured Sunday clash of La Liga’s Matchday Five stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Barcelona vs. Girona match live stream for free.

In Spain, BeIn Sports Direct will also carry the Sunday match. the United Kingdom, a live stream of Barcelona vs. Girona FC will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Barcelona-Girona La Liga contest will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Camp Nou showdown.