WWE News: Paige Announces Stipulation For Samoa Joe Vs. AJ Styles At ‘Super Show-Down’

Super Show-Down is just two weeks away, and the event will air live from the famed MCG Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Super Show-Down is yet another special event exclusive to the WWE Network, but many fans feel that these special network events are just glorified house shows. However, some fans love the events because they feel like a televised house show, and that they have a difference essence than the usual WWE pay-per-views.

The WWE universe is excited to see Triple H take on The Undertaker at Super Show-Down, and that match looks to be the main event. In addition to the epic main event, the WWE has lined up numerous championship matches for Super Show-Down. Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against the woman she beat at Hell in a Cell to win the title, Charlotte Flair. The New Day defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Bar. Australia’s Buddy Murphy will challenge Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

While all of those title matches look to be exciting, much of the WWE universe are on the edge of their seats for the AJ Styles and Samoa Joe bout. Once again, Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe. These two superstars have a storied in-ring history in several wrestling promotions, including a stint in Ring of Honor and a phenomenal rivalry in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling).

These two squared off for the first time in the WWE last August at SummerSlam in a championship contest, and many fans felt that they had the match of the night. At SummerSlam, Samoa Joe beat “The Phenomenal One” by a disqualification, so AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship. One week ago on September 16, the two wrestlers had a title rematch at Hell in a Cell, and once again much of the WWE universe felt that it was the match of the night.

WWE.com recaps the closing moments of that Hell in a Cell contest.

“The champion stayed in the match — via a combo of high-risk, high-reward and simply throwing whatever punches and kicks he could — was a testament to his heart. That he won it was a testament to his luck. Joe had slowly whittled the champion down with power maneuvers and submissions to tee him up for the Clutch, which he finally locked in after AJ whiffed on a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles managed to stack Joe up for the pinfall while he was still in the hold, but Joe rose as if he’d won the match — he claimed the champion had submitted.”

A replay did in fact show AJ Styles tapping out when Joe’ shoulders were on the mat. This seems to be smart booking by the WWE, as the controversial finish made both wrestlers look strong, and the booking allows their enthralling feud to continue. With two back-to-back controversial finishes, fans have been expecting a stipulation to be added to their match at Super Show-Down. Fans were indeed correct with their expectations, as Ringside News documented, Paige recently took to Twitter to reveal the type of match the two will have at the special event.

It’s No-DQ, No Count-Out, there MUST be a winner for the @WWE Championship at #WWESSD … so I’m making it official with a contract signing THIS Tuesday on #SDLive. @AJStylesOrg @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/ZM9yTPczHp — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 22, 2018

A no-disqualification bout between Styles and Joe will likely make the special event feel, well, even more special, and it may be a match that convinces the naysayers that WWE Network events are worth tuning in to. You can watch AJ Styles battle Samoa Joe for the championship for the third time at Super Show-Down on Saturday, October 6, and the event comes to us live on the WWE Network with an early start time of 5 a.m. EST.