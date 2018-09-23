Leslie Jones Blasts Kevin Hart For Failing To Support Female Comics

Leslie Jones has called out Kevin Hart for failing to support female comedians in a scathing statement that eviscerates the actor/comic. According to Complex, Jones was responding to Hart’s allegation that Williams helped her up the ladder of success in the comedy world. He claimed that Jones was under Williams’ “umbrella” alongside other female comics like Melanie Comarcho and Luenell Campbell.

But in a statement published by Bossip, Jones, a Saturday Night Live star, insisted that Williams did not “put her on.” But her most fiery words were reserved for Hart who she claims never did anything to support her or any other female comedian. What’s more, Jones says that he actually told her that she would never make it.

“Kevin could have put me on a long time ago but he never respected me or my comedy and trust I can call his card he know I can,” she said, according to Bossip.

She went on to say that Kevin never put women on his comedy tours so he can’t claim to have been supportive of women in the industry.

Jones didn’t let Kat Williams off the hook either and said that he also displayed a “sh*tty” attitude to female comics. But she admitted that the Emmy Award winning comedian at least had women open for him on his tours.

“Women have never had it good,” she added. “At least Katt put women on his tour or shows”

Jones revealed that it was actually Chris Rock and Neal Brennan who gave her a chance at the spotlight. Even with that push from famous comedians, she maintained that still had to work hard to advance her career.

She concluded by encouraging both Kevin Hart and Katt Williams to stick to doing what they do best: telling jokes.

Leslie Jones Fires Back at Kevin Hart and Katt Williams: “Both of Them Ni**as Need To Keep My Name Out They Mouth Unless They Using It To Eat My P**sy” https://t.co/Cxu4s5aBjb pic.twitter.com/LJnnaHLCzb — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 21, 2018

Hart’s comments on The Breakfast Club were triggered by a previous Kat Williams interview on an Atlanta radio station in which he dismissed Tiffany Haddish’s success. Williams had insisted that Tiffany Haddish was only popular because she expressed a desire to sleep with Caucasian actors like Brad Pitt.

“[Haddish has] been doing comedian since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back for an hour,” he said, as reported by Complex.

To be fair to Haddish, she filmed a special for Showtime called She Ready! From The Hood To Hollywood in 2017. She also won an Emmy this year for hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Girls Trip star had a very gracious response to Williams’ claims.

“It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready ” Haddish tweeted. “I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you [kissing face emoji]”