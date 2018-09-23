Joker And Harley Quinn DCEU Movie Writers Discuss Outrageous Script

Dr. Phil may just be what the looney lovebirds need.

Over the last week, new pictures and details about Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker origin movie have been released by the film’s director, Todd Phillips. In different posts on his Instagram page, Phillips unveiled what his version of the character looks like in his human form, as Arthur Fleck, and in clown makeup as the supervillain.

But as DC Comics fans know, there are a couple of other movies in the works featuring Batman’s archenemy.

Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, first introduced in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, are supposed to be getting their own standalone flick, and writers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa have already penned its script.

The two scribes — who have written movies such as Bad Santa, I Love You Phillip Morris, and Focus, and who serve as executive producers and directors on NBC’s This Is Us — talked about the screenplay they wrote about the deranged characters in an interview with Metro that was published on September 20.

“The whole thing starts with Harley kidnapping Dr. Phil — played by Dr. Phil, hopefully — because her and the Joker are having problems with their relationship,” Ficcara told the media outlet.

He said that their idea is Bad Santa meshed with This Is Us.

“We were doing a relationship movie, but with the sensibility of a Bad Santa, f***ed up, mentally deranged people. It was a lot of fun,” he added.

Even though they have a finished script that they are very excited about and that they said Warner Bros. Pictures loves, Ficarra and Requa have not been told when or if their movie will actually be filmed.

The duo told Metro that they believe the DC Extended Universe film featuring the Birds of Prey, a rotating group of heroines, will go into production before their movie.

Actually, the Hollywood Reporter reported on September 20 that the film was indeed moving forward with director Cathy Yan. The flick will also feature Margot Robbie’s anti-heroine, Harley Quinn. However, the actresses portraying her female crime-fighting partners — which may include characters such as Batgirl, Black Canary, Cassandra Cain, Catwoman, Huntress, Oracle, Poison Ivy and/or Renee Montoya — have yet to be announced. Shooting is expected to commence in mid-January.

And since Warner Bros. currently has release dates set for Aquaman (December 21), Shazam! (April 5, 2019), Joker (October 4, 2019), and Wonder Woman 1984 (November 1, 2019), it could be quite some time before we see the Joker and Harley Quinn’s strange love story unfold on the silver screen.