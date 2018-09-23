Watch India Vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Cricket Super Four Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Winner Gets To Final

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet for the second time in five days at the Asia Cup cricket championship, this time with a spot in the final on the line.

India and Pakistan, after going without facing each other on a cricket ground for more than a year, square off for the second time in five days as they play a crucial Asia Cup Super Four match with the winner taking a guaranteed spot in Friday’s championship final. India would appear to have the edge after crushing their arch-rivals on Wednesday with a 126-run victory, as CricInfo reported. India only needs two wickets to chase down Pakistan’s modest 162 total — a performance the Men in Green will need to turn around in Sunday’s match which will live stream from Dubai.

The arch rivals will be facing off for only the 19th time in the past 10 years, as Inquisitr reported, but regardless of the result Sunday, there is still a chance for a 20th meeting before the Asia Cup concludes. If the loser of Sunday’s 50-overs match goes on to win its final Super Four match — India over Afghanistan, or Pakistan beating Bangladesh — The September 28 Asia Cup final would almost certainly pit India against Pakistan for the trophy.

Even playing without their iconic captain, Virat Kohli, India have easily rolled up three straight wins in the Asia Cup and remain the tournament’s only undefeated team, as Times of India noted. Pakistan, after taking a one-sided beating from India, struggled to overcome Afghanistan in their opening Super Four match.

India Captain Rohit Sharma has led his team to three straight wins in the Asia Cup. Stu Forster / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 3:30 p.m. Gulf Standard Time at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, September 23. In India, the game starts at 5 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday, which is 4:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the Asia Cup Super Four match gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

India is expected to take advantage of the dry Dubai conditions by deploying three spinners on Sunday, ESPN reports, adding Ravindra Jadeja to the combo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who have helped take them through the first three matches.

Here are the expected teams for Sunday’s India vs. Pakistan clash.

India: 1. Shikhar Dhawan, 2. Rohit Sharma (captain), 3. Ambati Rayudu, 4. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 5. Dinesh Karthik, 6. Kedhar Jadhav, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: 1. Fakhar Zaman, 2. Imam-ul-Haq, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Shoaib Malik, 5. Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 6. Asif Ali, 7. Shadab Khan/Haris Sohail, 8. Mohammad Nawaz, 9. Shaheen Afridi, 10. Hasan Ali, 11. Usman Khan.

Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik scored 51 to lead his team over Afghanistan. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four showdown from Dubai, UAE, in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a $19.99 per month fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the potentially historic match in the world’s second-most populous country.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the India vs. Pakistan Super Four cricket match live on PTV Sports and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

The India vs. Pakistan ODI will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the India vs. Pakistan match live from Dubai. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.