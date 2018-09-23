‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Say A Sad Goodbye To Eileen Davidson

Stars of The Young and the Restless gave their co-star Eileen Davidson, who portrays Ashley Abbott, a sendoff to remember as they bid her goodbye.

Christian Le Blanc (Michael) took to Instagram to share images of Davidson’s goodbye party. He captioned the picture with a sweet goodbye calling Davidson, who originated the role of Ashley Abbott in 1982, an “amazing talent.” His words ring true especially considering she’s taken home two Daytime Emmy Awards and has plenty of success in both daytime and primetime TV including prominent roles on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the smiley picture with Le Blanc is Davidson, Peter Bergman (Jack), and newcomer Sasha Calle (Lola).

Yesterday, Davidson shared a bittersweet video of herself before she went on stage to do her final scene with the Abbott family. While the filming wasn’t her last scene on the entire show, it was the last one she did with Beth Maitland (Traci), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Jason Thompson (Billy), Michael Mealor (Kyle) and Peter Bergman (Jack).

During Davidson’s behind the scenes moment, Ordway commented, “It’s not too late Eileen.” Who which Davidson replied, “Oh boy,” and Maitland laughed.

Ultimately, Davidson said that she loves her Abbott family in Genoa City.

Last week Davidson shared terrific behind the scenes footage of what she called her saddest goodbye, according to an Inquisitr report. Several months ago the actress revealed she planned to leave Y&R in September to spend more time with her family.

Joining Le Blanc in wishing Davidson a fond farewell was Lauralee Bell (Christine), the daughter of Y&R founders William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. On a beautiful picture she posted to Instagram, Bell wrote,

“When I started #YR (and even before) I would study Eileen because she had such a naturalness to her acting! A perfect person to mentor…talented, smart, strong, beautiful & kind. My dad would say she’s a class act and there’s no question we all agree! Wishing you great things ahead!”

Jason Thompson shared a touching video of Davidson during her last ever touchup at the show. The black and white video accurately reflected the bittersweet moments as the actress completed her last day on the set.

Joining Davidson in leaving Y&R during this past year are Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Robert Adamson (Noah), and Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed), according to Inquisitr.