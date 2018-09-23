‘The Bachelor: Vietnam’ Contestant Ditches Bachelor For Female Co-Star

No amount of Bachelor drama will compare to the recent plot twist on The Bachelor: Vietnam. The show’s concept is straight forward enough: contestants compete for the leading male’s affection, and the losers end up single. Well, that’s the idea, anyway. In a surprising turn of events, one loser won the affections of someone else entirely.

When she realized she was not going to be given a rose — a symbol that marked her continued presence on the show — contestant Minh Thu decided to flip the script. As reported by Vulture, she interrupted the rose ceremony to confess love to her co-star, Truc Nhu.

She politely rejected the bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, with a heartfelt speech.

“I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you,” Thu said according to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s with someone else.”

She then turned to Truc Nhu to confess her affections, and the two female co-stars embraced tearfully as Minh Thu asked her to “come home with me.”

Nhu initially agreed, telling the bachelor, “I’m sorry. I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time.”

However, she later decided against leaving the show. Truc Nhu re-accepted her rose and once again took her place among the contestants, leaving Minh Thu for a chance with the bachelor. While this is a sad end to Thu and Nhu’s short-lived romance, the latter was swayed after speaking to Trung.

“I want you to know that if you do this, you’ll feel regretful,” Bachelor Trung told Truc Nhu. “This won’t change my decision. I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else.”

This apparently changed her mind, as Nhu later had a heart-to-heart with Trung that led to her re-accepting his rose. His argument was a good one, because Nhu stood by her decision in a later interview, saying: “After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey.”

A sad end for the lady lovers, but if Trung and Nhu don’t work out, there might be a reunion on the horizon. The post-show tour is bound to be full of drama, regardless of who Trung chooses. While many of those outside Vietnam missed this dramatic moment in Bachelor history, clips of the confession have already gone viral.