Hailey Baldwin Posts Rare, Intimate Photo Of Her And Justin Bieber And Then Deletes It

Hailey Baldwin might not mind paparazzi snapping photos of her and fiancé Justin Bieber engaging in PDA, but when it comes to sharing her own photos that capture her displaying affection for her man via her personal social media, it appears the young model would rather not. The Daily Mail reports that Baldwin recently posted an intimate photo of the couple, only to delete it shortly after.

Since getting engaged over two months ago, Baldwin, 21, has maintained a certain level of privacy when it comes to posting intimate photos of she and her fiancé together. However, in a rare moment, the blonde-haired beauty uploaded a romantic photo of herself lovingly embracing the “Baby” singer, 24, as she planted a sweet kiss on his cheek via her Instagram Story, but it seems that after posting the cute pic, the model had a sudden change of heart and quickly deleted its existence.

The photo, taken while the couple was in London where Baldwin walked the runway for London Fashion Week, comes after multiple rumors that the couple secretly married in a civil ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 13, after being seen entering the Marriage Bureau in New York City to reportedly obtain a marriage license.

Baldwin quickly attempted to squash the rumors, telling her fans in a post, via her Twitter platform, that she wasn’t Mrs. Justin Bieber just yet, but much like the photo, the post vanished shortly after as well.

While walking the red carpet at Monday night’s Emmy Awards, Baldwin’s uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, actually confirmed that the rumors were true when questioned about it, saying that his niece and Bieber “just went off and got married.”

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, in a rather confusing twist, TMZ came forward on Friday to claim that despite Baldwin’s uncle confirming the couple’s union, along with multiple other sources, the dynamic duo is actually not married and really did just go to the New York City courthouse to pick up their license to wed.

The media outlet also reported that the couple is now figuring out the details of their prenuptial agreement, as Bieber is said to be worth $250 million, whereas Baldwin’s net worth lies somewhere around $2 million.

While fans continue to muddle through all the confusion, Baldwin and Bieber are busy living it up in Italy at the moment. The couple headed directly to Milan following their trip to London, as Baldwin also worked Milan Fashion Week, and are now luxuriously vacationing on the Amalfi coast in the quaint town of Ravello, where the “Sorry” singer is reportedly sparing no expense.