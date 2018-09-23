WWE News: Renee Young Shares Grisly Details Of Dean Ambrose’s Near-Death Experience

Renee Young, WWE’s first full-time Raw female commentator, was recently a guest on The Jim Ross Report. The WWE universe knows Renee Young for her wrestling analysis, but fans also know her as the real-life wife of WWE superstar Dean Ambrose. Just weeks ago, “The Lunatic Fringe” returned to in-ring action after being sidelined because of a triceps injury. Ambrose had to undergo two surgeries on his arm, and the WWE superstar revealed that he almost died because of a staph infection after the second procedure, as Sky Sports reported.

Renee Young revealed to Jim Ross the grisly details of Dean Ambrose’s near-death experience, as transcribed by Michael McClead of WrestleZone.

“I remember him calling me New Year’s Day during a show in Miami. RAW was in Miami. His arm was bleeding everywhere. He woke up and there was blood all over the bed. He was so confused by all that had happened, not being able to fully get a look at what’s going on with his arm. He kinda kept bandaging it up trying to make it heal as quickly as possible, to reseal this opening that had happened in his arm. He eventually had to go back to Birmingham, which is where he had his surgery initially, just for a check in and that’s when they realized his infection had escalated a lot.”

Renee Young shares details on her wedding to Dean Ambrose https://t.co/URR03i7hIK pic.twitter.com/flYfGOBvg4 — Diva Dirt (@divadirt) April 26, 2017

Young added that the doctors had to go back in and clean Dean’s infection, and the former WWE champion was on antibiotics for months. Renee expressed that the scary ordeal was an eye-opener, and that it was a tough experience to go through. Thankfully, “The Lunatic Fringe” is now healthy and he looks better than ever.

Renee Young isn’t the only woman in the WWE making history, as the company is getting set to hold their first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution. Over the course of the last two years, the women superstars have had their first-ever Royal Rumble Match, their first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and their first-ever Hell in a Cell Match, among other inaugural contests. It seems only a matter of time before the women of the WWE get their own tag team division, a division that the company has never had before.

.@ReneeYoungWWE joins the Monday Night #Raw announce team! @WWE today announced changes to its broadcasting team, naming Renee Young as the first woman to join the Monday Night Raw broadcast booth full time. https://t.co/iQUa1kjpF3 pic.twitter.com/sOQhlkvDzZ — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 10, 2018

Renee Young told Jim Ross that she thinks a women’s tag team division will happen, and that it’s not far away. She pointed out to Ross that there’s more women in the WWE than we’ve ever seen before, and that company finally has enough women on the roster for a tag team division to be created. Renee Young added that the depth of the women’s roster is impressive, and that it’s amazing they are getting their own WWE pay-per-view.