FBI Agents Association Hits Back At Trump

FBI Agents Association, a group representing thousands of current and former FBI agents, defended the bureau on Saturday, amid criticism from President Trump, The Hill reports.

The group took to Twitter to hit back at Trump, who continues to viciously criticize the FBI, and the Department of Justice.

“As we have said, attacks on our character and demeaning comments about the FBI will not deter Agents from continuing to do what we have always done—dedicate our lives to protecting the American people.”

The organization’s tweet comes a day after President Trump’s fiery rally in Missouri. At the rally, the POTUS criticized the FBI, and the Department of Justice, promising his supporters that he would fix both, and “get rid of the stench.”

“Look what’s being exposed at the Department of Justice and the FBI. You have some real bad ones. You see what’s happening at the FBI — they’re all gone, they’re all gone,” Trump said, “but there’s a lingering stench and we’re going to get rid of that too.”

Trump’s comments don’t come as a surprise, considering the fact that the president has been a vocal critic of some American law enforcement agencies, and of the American national security community as a whole.

In August, as the Inquisitr reported, former CIA Director Michael Hayden described Trump’s relationship with the national security community as “dangerously close to being broken,” criticizing the president for effectively forcing the national security community to abandon its apoliticism.

President Trump has, on multiple occasions, accused the Department of Justice of being biased, criticized the FBI, and called head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections Robert Mueller’s Russia probe a “hoax,” and a “witch hunt.”

Trump’s most recent attack at the FBI follow a controversial New York Times report which alleges that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – who is currently overseeing Robert Mueller’s Russia probe – suggested invoking the 25th amendment, and discussed secretly recording President Trump.

According to the New York Times, Rosenstein made these suggestions in the spring of 2017, after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director, further straining the already strained relationship between the White House, and the national security community, the FBI in particular.

Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination with the Trump campaign is agitating the president as he grows increasingly frustrated with issues tied to the probe, his own national security community, the Justice Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

For the FBI Agents Association, Trump has, evidently, crossed the red line with his most recent comments.