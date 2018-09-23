WWE ‘Raw’ Preview Of The Matches That Have Been Booked Thus Far, Including A Tag Team Championship Contest

WWE Monday Night Raw comes to us live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Thus far, the WWE has announced three matches for Raw, including a tag team championship bout. In addition to the matches listed below, Alexa Bliss will likely have a confrontation with Nia Jax, reigniting their rivalry. WWE.com has strongly hinted that Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre will once again target their opponents at Super Show-Down, The Shield, and general manager Baron Corbin will likely play a part. Ronda Rousey is also expected to be on the show.

Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

The WWE has done little to build this supposed feud, but now that Kevin Owens is aligned with Elias and Lio Rush is managing Lashley, many fans feel that this rivalry just got more entertaining. Elias will square off against Bobby Lashley in singles competition, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Owens and Rush get involved in the match.

Brie Bella vs. Ruby Riott

At Super Show-Down, The Riott Squad will face The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey in a six-woman tag team match. Last Monday, WWE Raw Women’s Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey held an open challenge for her title. WWE.com recaps the happenings of Rousey’s open challenge and hints that Ronda will become involved in the Brie Bella and Ruby Riott contest.

“Ronda Rousey’s attempt to defend her title in an Open Challenge backfired when the Raw Women’s Champion drew out The Riott Squad, who dragged presumptive challenger Natalya to the top of the stage, surrounded the wounded titleholder, put the boots to The Baddest Woman on the Planet and forced The Bella Twins to run interference. “The two trios will meet at WWE Super Show-Down, but first, Ruby Riott will go one-on-one with Brie Bella on Raw…Will the Raw Women’s Champion and Nikki Bella once again find themselves at odds with The Riott Squad?”

As wrestling fans know, when the WWE asks a question, the answer is almost always a yes. So, the WWE universe can look forward to Ronda Rousey getting rowdy on Raw. Rousey has impressed fans with her in-ring skills, and each week she seemingly gets sharper in the squared circle. Hopefully, the WWE Raw Women’s champion gets a match of her own on Monday night, but regardless, she will likely add some excitement to the show.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The Revival will get another opportunity for the tag titles on Raw when they square off against champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Because both teams are heels, this unique match should be an interesting one to watch. Some fans think that The Shield will interfere and cost Ziggler and McIntyre the titles, though the WWE may want the dominate team to remain tag team champions a bit longer.

It should be noted that Altitude Tickets is advertising Dolph, Drew, and Braun Strowman in a six-man tag team bout against The Shield on Raw, but that contest will likely be a dark match.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs live on the USA Network on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST.