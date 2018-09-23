Henry Cavill Being Eyed As The Next James Bond

Superman himself might be moving into a new franchise.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond in the 25th Bond film, but the project is over a year-and-a-half away. Even though fans have to wait a long time before seeing another Bond film, many are speculating about who will take over as the secret agent in the future. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Henry Cavill had expressed interest in playing 007, but now the interest has turned on to him.

Comic Book is reporting Cavill is being eyed to play Bond after Craig retires. MGM has supposedly taken an interest in the Man of Steel actor. The news outlet spotted a rumor from gossip site Crazy Days and Nights which shared that producers of the Bond franchise were looking at a “foreign born former superhero.” The description fits Cavill to a tee, especially since it was announced that he would no longer be playing Clark Kent in the DC Extended Universe. That rumor is still also in the air, as Cavill and his manager have disregarded the news.

Crazy Days and Nights has also suggested that Tom Cruise was in the running to be the next Green Lantern, something not many people were buying. This rumor has caused some to question the news on Cavill as James Bond, so nothing is for certain at this point.

Rumor Claims SUPERMAN Star HENRY CAVILL Wanted as Next JAMES BONDhttps://t.co/Smjwge5k6B pic.twitter.com/E1gGbh4oat — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 21, 2018

While promoting Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cavill spoke candidly about playing the debonair secret agent.

“I would love to do it of course. I think Bond would be a really fun role. It’s British, it’s cool. I think that now that I have my Mission: Impossible badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well. Not to say they weren’t doing real stunts I’m just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I’ve learned on this and carry it through to a movie like Bond. I’d love to play a Brit. I don’t get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say ‘yes.'”

I guess Henry Cavill is our next Bond then https://t.co/Eb36Hx7TGD — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) September 12, 2018

Several other actors were rumored to be in the running for the next Bond, but most have been discredited. Idris Elba recently shut down the talk surrounding his future as 007 and told Good Morning Britain he would not be playing the part. Elba’s name had been attached to Bond rumors for well over a year, as was Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston. For now, it appears that Cavill is the frontrunner.

The still-untitled next Bond film hits theaters on February 14, 2020.