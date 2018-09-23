‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: The Truth Comes Out!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for September 24 through 28 show that the truth always comes out in Genoa City and the results could cause utter devastation.

First, Billy (Jason Thompson) admits to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that all the money he’s been losing on gambling wasn’t from a loan shark. When she wants to know where he got the dough, Billy reveals that he took it from Jabot. Oh no! Phyllis knows Billy is in big trouble at this point and his job is on the line!

In a somewhat unexpected move, Phyllis tells to her ex-husband and Billy’s brother, Jack (Peter Bergman). Perhaps Phyllis believes that since Jack is at Dark Horse now and awaiting his paternity results that he is an excellent person to help rescue Billy from the dire consequences his actions could have on his future at the family company.

Speaking of Jack, he also gets some big news about his paternity, but Victor (Eric Braeden) assures him that no matter the outcome, nothing between them will change even a little. The sworn enemies remain sworn enemies no matter who their father may or may not be. That doesn’t mean, though, that Matt (Richard Gleason) would shun Jack if they turn out to be family. It seems like Matt could serve as a peacemaker.

Next week on #YR, the Abbotts stage an intervention, the paternity results are in and #Shick debates coming clean before their big day. pic.twitter.com/mbImsEy5GR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 21, 2018

Finally, as Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding day approaches, their secrets start to weigh on them, and the truth may spell doom for their happily ever after.

First, Sharon insists to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that she must tell Nick the truth about J.T.’s death before she walks down the aisle to say “I do.” There’s no way Nikki will stand by calmly, though, and let Sharon spill the secret that they’re keeping along with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis.

Plus, Nick also has a huge secret he’s keeping, and it sounds like Summer (Hunter King) accidentally lets the cat out of the bag to Mariah (Camryn Grimes), which leaves Nick with an unbelievably difficult decision. Nick tells Phyllis that he is going to tell Sharon the truth and let the chips fall where they may. It’s tough to say what Phyllis will do given all the stress she’s dealing with over Billy. Plus, if Billy finds out about the one night stand, it could affect his chances for recovering from his latest gambling addiction setback.

