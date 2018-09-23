Khloe Kardashian Holds Hands With Tristan Thompson & Kourtney Kardashian While Leaving Party

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in L.A. this weekend to celebrated the launch of her sister Kylie Jenner’s brand new makeup line with Jordyn Woods, but she wasn’t alone.

According to a Sept. 22 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was spotted with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on Friday night as the trio made their way into the launch party to support Kylie Jenner. Later, the three of them were seen exiting the bash as Khloe held hands with both Tristan and Kourtney.

Khloe wore a form fitting black dress with a fanny pack around her waist. Her long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. She wore pink tones in her makeup, and her signature large hoop earrings. She completed the look with black-heeled boots.

Kourtney donned black pants and a muted gray-colored T-shirt. Her dark locks were parted down the middle and worn in a straight style. She also carried a purse in her hand as she left the establishment.

Tristan wore a more casual look, rocking a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and a blue and white jacket over top. He donned a watch on his wrist and a pair of white sneakers for the occasion.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s outing comes just days after the NBA star was spotted leaving a Hollywood club with two mystery women. Speculation began to rise about Thompson’s cheating, as fans will remember he’s been unfaithful to Kardashian in the past.

Back in April, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their first daughter, True.

However, Khloe Kardashian decided to stand by her man and remained in Cleveland, where she lived with Tristan Thompson during the previous NBA season.

Meanwhile, Thompson allegedly told Kardashian that he did not know the women who exited the club just moments ahead of him, and admitted to no wrong doing.

“He told her that these women were just with his friends, and that he had nothing to do with it. He claims that he didn’t even know them at all. Khloe thinks that everyone is just trying to break them up and she said that it is sad that people cannot just be happy for her,” an insider told Radar Online of Tristan and Khloe’s relationship.