The judge says that 5-year-old Brooke Adams can use the cannabis oil at school.

A California judge has ruled that a 5-year-old girl from Santa Rosa can take cannabis oil while at her public kindergarten. The law in her municipality banned medical marijuana on school grounds and on her school bus, but now, Brooke Adams, who suffers from a form of epilepsy which causes her to have seizures several times a day, can get the life-changing medicine she needs when she needs it.

The Press Democrat says that Judge Charles Marson ruled that kindergartener Brooke Adams can continue attending Village Elementary School in Santa Rosa with is what he calls “emergency medicine.” This ruling by Marson goes against the order from the Rincon Valley Union School District, which claimed that allowing THC oil on school property violated state and federal laws.

Brooke’s mother, Jana Adams, burst into tears when she got the good news this week.

“I was so overwhelmed with emotion and joy that we don’t have to fight anymore after a battle of over two years. I’m grateful that we had this ruling so she can just go to school like any other child and we don’t have to keep pushing to get what she needs.”

Kindergartner allowed to take cannabis oil to school for rare form of epilepsy, judge rules https://t.co/QjW7k6U1Jf — CTV News (@CTVNews) September 22, 2018

Adams explains that Brooke was attending school under a temporary order that allowed her to attend kindergarten accompanied by a nurse who would administer the THC oil as needed for her seizures. Since school started, Brooke has had three seizures on school property, but the medication in question was administered, and the attack stopped, and there was no need for an ambulance.

“She has them at different times of the day, and you don’t know when it comes. To be able to see the marijuana working and not have to call 911 because it stops the seizure is amazing.”

Brooke Adams has a type of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome, and it is a genetic condition. The Adams family attorney argued the school district “misapplied” the statute to ban Brooke Adams from having her medication on campus, thus violating her rights.

Now that Judge Marson has ruled on the Adams matter, Cathy Myhers, the district’s assistant superintendent for student services, released a statement on the matter saying that they are grateful for legal clarity.

“We are pleased with the decision and guidance. We are happy to have a decision that supports our ability to educate and serve this student in our public schools.”

Jana Adams says that Brooke is doing so well at the school, and her progress, particularly with her speech, is amazing, adding that she is certain she wouldn’t be doing this well if she was forced to stay home.