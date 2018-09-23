Ronald Reagan’s Daughter, Patti Davis, Reveals Sexual Assault

'It doesn’t surprise me one bit that for more than 30 years, Christine Blasey Ford didn’t talk about the assault she remembers.'

In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post, Patti Davis, the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, reveals she’s a survivor of sexual assault.

According to Davis, it was roughly four decades ago – when she was in her 20s – that she went to an appointment at a prominent music executive’s office. While she admitted the appointment was “scheduled suspiciously late in the workday,” she was not suspicious as she was eager for the opportunity to work with him for the chance to get some of her songs with some of his artists.

After vividly recalling the assault, Davis explained how she felt after she left.

“He didn’t use a condom. I remember leaving afterward, driving home, the night around me glittered with streetlights and alive with people out at dinner or bars. I felt alone, ashamed and disgusted with myself. Why didn’t I get out of there? Why didn’t I push him off? Why did I freeze?” she wrote.

Davis admitted that she couldn’t remember exactly when the attack happened, if his assistant was still in the office when she arrived, and if she spoke to her attacker before leaving. Reagan’s daughter also revealed that her assault was something she kept silent and hidden from those close to her.

“I never told anyone for decades — not a friend, not a boyfriend, not a therapist, not my husband when I got married years later.”

She, however, did remember the attack itself including the way her attacker looked, sounded, and smelled.

As those who have been following the news know, Christine Blasey Ford recently came forward and accused Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of assaulting her more than three decades ago. Some have questioned why Ford took so long to come forward about the assault and speculated that she wouldn’t have waited so long if it had actually happened. More over, some have poked holes him Ford’s story because she can’t remember every detail.

Powerful essay from Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis: "I was sexually assaulted. Here’s why I don’t remember many of the details." https://t.co/wvJOLTb3Dg pic.twitter.com/VPt6ovxg50 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 21, 2018

In her opinion piece, Patti took a few moments to explain why she understood and supported Ford.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that for more than 30 years, Christine Blasey Ford didn’t talk about the assault she remembers, the one she accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of committing.”

Patti clarified it was “important to understand how memory works in a traumatic event” because Ford is being criticized for not remembering certain details of the attack while vividly remembering others.

“Your memory snaps photos of the details that will haunt you forever, that will change your life and live under your skin. It blacks out other parts of the story that really don’t matter much,” Davis added.

Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan's daughter, says she's sexual assault survivor in op-ed defending Kavanaugh's accuser https://t.co/3SXIuNSO8i — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 22, 2018

Patti concluded her opinion piece by explaining one of the biggest reasons women like herself and like Ford are “scared to speak up” is because they are afraid people of authority will just want them to go away instead of actually conducting an investigation.