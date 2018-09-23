‘Wonder Woman 1984’: New Details Explain The Return Of Steve Trevor

Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor in 'Wonder Woman 1984,' but how?

Since it was revealed that Chris Pine would be returning to the Wonder Woman franchise, the first question on everyone’s mind was “How?” Steve Trevor met his demise at the end of the first Gal Gadot film, leaving a broken-hearted Diana Prince to pick up the pieces. Fans thought they had seen the last of Pine in the Wonder Woman world until director Patty Jenkins released a photo of the actor on the first day of the sequel’s production.

Theories took over the internet as fans speculated how Pine could possibly appear in the upcoming film. A popular theory suggested the actor was playing some descendent of Steve Trevor like a nephew or grandson. This was an actual storyline from the comics, so the theory wasn’t too far-fetched, but it wasn’t a plot fans would really fall for. Now, new details from Screen Rant are suggesting Steve will be resurrected by a God.

Actor Pedro Pascal is playing an unknown character in Wonder Woman 1984, and this is apparently where the resurrection will come into play. It’s not known if Pascal will be playing a God in disguise, much like David Thewlis’ Ares in the first film. The movie news outlet is reporting that Diana will strike some sort of deal with this new God to resurrect Steve, but it could be a very controversial deal.

This unknown God is only out to gain something for himself and Steve’s life will likely be in his hands for the entire movie unless Diana does what he wants. Possible God’s Pascal could be portraying are Hades or Hermes. Hades, the God of the underworld, is also the brother of Zeus and Poseidon, who has the ability to resurrect the dead. Hermes, the messenger of the Gods, is the son of Zeus, which would make him a brother to Diana. Hermes is also known for guiding spirits into the underworld, and could possibly resurrect Steve or have his soul trapped somewhere.

Steve’s fate might already be sealed in Wonder Woman 1984, due to hints at the end of Wonder Woman and from Justice League as well. Bruce Wayne sent Diana a lost picture of she alongside Steve at the end of Wonder Woman, and in an e-mailed response to Bruce, she thanks him for bringing Steve back to her. This would suggest that Steve is no longer around in present day. Bruce also takes a jab at Diana about Steve in Justice League which hints that he’s no longer around as well.

When Diana tells Bruce he needs to move on, he responds with “Did Steve Trevor tell you that?” Diana immediately reacts and pushes Bruce into stacked boxes and is extremely upset. This might all mean that Steve doesn’t make it out of Wonder Woman 1984 alive.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.