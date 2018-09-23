Julianne Hough Flaunts Posterior In New Bikini Photo On Instagram

The former DWTS pro dancer and judge even added a "cheeky" caption.

Julianne Hough posted a sizzling photo to her Instagram page on Saturday in which she’s wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms. The former Dancing With The Stars professional dancer and judge left the caption of the photo pretty bare except for a peach emoji which is a synonym for butt on Instagram.

Hough left a little to the imagination, however. The photo is shot from the back giving her millions of followers a great view of her toned posterior. Her back and arms also look ripped.

Her fans expressed lots of appreciation for the post.

“Stunning! So beautiful and confident!” wrote one follower.

“Sweet Mother of Mercy, You are So Beautiful,” another enthralled fan commented.

This is the second sultry post that Hough has recently made.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a day ago Hough posted a behind-the-scenes look at her photo shoot for Women’s Health Magazine. In the Boomerang video, Hough does a dramatic hair flip, wearing a black crop top and bikini bottoms

“BTS for @womenshealthmag. Find your confidence, connect to your [fire emoji]” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The words of advice echo an interview that Hough gave to ET Online last week where she talks about her state of mind now that she’s 30.

In the interview, she says that she’s achieved a new level of confidence at this point in her life.

“Maybe because I’m 30 now, I feel much more grounded,” Hough said. “I think maybe a few years ago, the applause and the room full of people and the excitement, that would’ve been really cool. But now I think I am in a place of just, like, the artistry.”

The dancer turned actress was promoting her new movie Bigger in which she plays Betty Weider, the fitness model, and wife to Joe Weider, a pioneer of the modern day bodybuilding industry

During the interview, she also expressed gratitude for the fact that her life has been very multifaceted, even though she’s just started her thirties.

“Even before I was 20, I felt like I already had four or five different chapters of my life. And then 20 to 30, I feel like I had four or five chapters as well. So it’s sort of just reflective of all the different parts of who I am,” she said.

To play the role Hough had to add more muscle mass to her body which might be why she looks more ripped than usual in the bikini photo on Instagram. She also talked about the effect the transformation has had on her marriage, quipping that it’s like her husband got a new wife during filming.

Bigger is scheduled to be released on October 12.